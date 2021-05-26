1965 Chevrolet El Camino Barn Find Was Used as Horse Feed Container, Still Alive

Barn finds are something you need to love and hate at the same time. On the one hand, they represent the second chance a car receives to get back on the road, but on the other hand, it sometimes shows just how awful our wheeled companions sometimes end up being treated.
This 1965 Chevrolet El Camino, for example, has been having a pretty rough time, as it spent nearly 30 years in a barn serving as a horse feed container.
Yes, you’ve heard it right; this El Camino was found with horse feed not only in the bed but also behind the seats, with eBay seller sfm5s486 explaining the vehicle had been stored for decades in Los Angeles.
In theory, you’d expect a car parked in such awful conditions to be quite a wreck, but this El Camino really isn’t.
It still comes with plenty of original parts, and for some reason, it even managed to survive the attack of the rust, so if you’re planning to restore it to factory specifications, this is totally doable. There’s some rust here and there, and to be honest, this isn’t necessarily a surprise, but it’s definitely not the rust bucket you’d expect it to be given that it was used for storing horse feed.
The engine putting the wheels in motion is a factory 327 V8 that still runs, and after a quick drive across the neighborhood, the seller says the 4-speed transmission also shifts correctly.
The eBay ad comes with plenty of extra info on what works and what doesn’t, and a video, also embedded below, shows the El Camino running just like you’d expect a daily driver to run.
While it’s surprising to see this Chevy in such a good condition after sitting for so long, a full restoration is what it not only needs but also deserves. Hopefully, one of the eBay bidders will end up taking it home, though, at the time of writing, the top $9,700 offer isn’t enough to meet the reserve.
Yes, you’ve heard it right; this El Camino was found with horse feed not only in the bed but also behind the seats, with eBay seller sfm5s486 explaining the vehicle had been stored for decades in Los Angeles.
In theory, you’d expect a car parked in such awful conditions to be quite a wreck, but this El Camino really isn’t.
It still comes with plenty of original parts, and for some reason, it even managed to survive the attack of the rust, so if you’re planning to restore it to factory specifications, this is totally doable. There’s some rust here and there, and to be honest, this isn’t necessarily a surprise, but it’s definitely not the rust bucket you’d expect it to be given that it was used for storing horse feed.
The engine putting the wheels in motion is a factory 327 V8 that still runs, and after a quick drive across the neighborhood, the seller says the 4-speed transmission also shifts correctly.
The eBay ad comes with plenty of extra info on what works and what doesn’t, and a video, also embedded below, shows the El Camino running just like you’d expect a daily driver to run.
While it’s surprising to see this Chevy in such a good condition after sitting for so long, a full restoration is what it not only needs but also deserves. Hopefully, one of the eBay bidders will end up taking it home, though, at the time of writing, the top $9,700 offer isn’t enough to meet the reserve.