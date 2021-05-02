5 60-Year-Old Chevrolet Barn Find Hides One Little Surprise Under the Hood

1964 Chevrolet El Camino Barn Find Stored for 25 Years Hides a Mysterious V8

The original El Camino was born in 1959 but was actually produced for just two years, with Chevrolet building a little over 36,000 units until it eventually decided to discontinue the model entirely. 8 photos



And the El Camino that we have here shows the beauty of the original model in all its glory, especially, because it’s an unrestored version that’s been in storage for nearly three decades.



We’re not being told what engine is hiding under the hood, but V8 versions of the 1964 El Camino were offered as standard with a 283ci (4.6-liter) developing 195 horsepower, while another 283 four-barrel with 220 horsepower was offered as optional. Later in the year, the 1964 model also received two 327ci (5.4-liter) V8s, this time developing 250 and 300 horsepower.



The engine lineup also included two six-cylinder engines – 194ci (3.2-liter) and 230ci (3.8-liter).



This El Camino left the factory as a high-optioned model, and it still comes with air conditioning (though we don’t know if it’s still working or not).



