1964 Chevrolet El Camino Spent Decades in a Barn, Now Hiding a Mysterious Engine

The 1964 El Camino was offered as standard with a 194ci (3.2-liter) six-cylinder engine with an output of just 120 horsepower, but at the same time, Chevrolet also offered several other more potent options, including another six-cylinder unit, this time the 230 (3.8-liter), with 155 horsepower. 10 photos



The El Camino that we have here is as mysterious as it gets when it comes to the engine under the hood, as it’s now said to be flaunting a 350 (5.7-liter) unit paired with a 4-speed transmission.



Of course, this isn’t the original unit that came with the car back in 1964 when the GM brand built it, as the



The Chevy has spent plenty of time sitting in a barn, as the same owner who did the engine swap eventually parked it in storage at some point during the ‘80s.



The El Camino got a second chance when the current owner pulled it from storage, got it up and running, fixed some key parts, but then decided to park it in a barn for the second time.



Needless to say, this El Camino doesn’t come in its best shape, and there’s obviously the typical amount of rust, though, at the first glance, it looks like a worthy candidate for a restomod, which right now seems to be the most convenient way to go given the original engine is no longer there.



