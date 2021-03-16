Chevrolet El Camino "Super Square" Looks Like a Race Truck in Sleek Rendering

While we get a full range of performance trucks these days, they are mostly all-terrain animals, so those seeking a road-biased velocity machine with a bed need to play the nostalgia card. We'd say the rendering in front of us does that pretty well, with the 3D work getting things right from the get-go by building on a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS 454.
We're looking at the third generation of the iconic nameplate here. Built between 1968 and 1972, it saw the El Camino fully making the transition from utility vehicle to a performance proposal, as the truck shared the A-body platform with legends such as the Chevy Chevelle, the Oldsmobile Cutlass, and the Pontiac GTO, among others.
The 1970 model year received a visual makeover gifting the body with a more squared-up appearance, and this rendering takes that to a whole new level, hence the moniker we dropped in the title. Oh, and that 454ci (7.4-liter) LS6 V8? Only a limited number of 1970s models received it, with the big block monster churning out 450 hp (456 PS) and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque.
We're looking at a race truck here, the kind of build that also happens to be popular in the real world these days. And it all starts with meaty overfenders, which accommodate custom wheels sporting massive lips. And would you look at the extravagant design of the rear units!
Up front, the production bumper is no longer a chrome unit and, if we look underneath it, we'll find boxy aero work incorporating a splitter with super-sized endplates.
There's also a hood scoop, but it's difficult to concentrate on it given the airflow manipulation hardware housed by the bed. We're talking about the wing, while the area in between the wheels seems to house a cooling system sporting massive vents.
The classic rear bumper generates stark contrast with the diffuser-style element underneath it, while the pair of chrome exhaust tips almost seems restrained compared to some of the said goodies.
The work comes from Harsh Sokal, who currently studies design at India's Delhi Technological University. The digital artist uses the Instagram post below to explain this was one of his first journeys into the Corona rendering universe, adding that he aims to further work on textures in the future.
Meanwhile, the LED lighting of this El Camino brings an extra layer of eye candy.
