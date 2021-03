2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Pickup Truck Allegedly Under Development

kWh

Why is it plausible, you ask? Because the Maverick shares the C2 vehicle architecture with the Escape compact crossover, which is available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid. These said, let’s crunch through a few numbers.Priced from $28,265 excluding destination charge, the Escape Hybrid combines a briefcase-sized battery with two electric motors and a 2.5-liter engine. This powertrain is good for 198 horsepower, 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) of torque, and up to 44 miles per gallon (5.3 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.The Escape Plug-In Hybrid still isn’t available to purchase due to a recall . Be that as it may, it’s the most fuel-efficient version of the compact crossover thanks to a 14.4-battery that enables 100, 37 miles (60 kilometers) ofrange, and 530 miles (853 kilometers) of total range.Expected to be offered solely as a four-door SuperCrew, the Maverick will feature front-wheel drive with a twist-beam rear suspension and all-wheel drive with an independent setup. The former is rumored to bring the starting price down to under $20,000 excluding freight, which is seriously good value for a pickup. The only problem with the entry-level specification is the engine, which comes in the guise of a three-cylinder turbo.1.5 liters of displacement isn’t exactly what you would expect from a truck, but fret not because Ford will offer the 2.0-liter EcoBoost as well. In the Bronco Sport Badlands, the four-cylinder turbo belts out 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque. The non-electrified engines will rely on a torque-converter automatic with eight forward ratios, while the hybridized powertrain should get a continuously variable transmission.