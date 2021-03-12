The Bentley Trike Is How You Matchy-Match With Your Toddler at All Times

We’ve heard plenty of rumors about the Maverick in the past years, and the latest one appears to be just as plausible as every single one of them. Speaking to Ford Authority , sources familiar with product plans have confirmed that a hybrid powertrain option is coming to the truck. 31 photos



Priced from $28,265 excluding destination charge, the Escape Hybrid combines a briefcase-sized battery with two electric motors and a 2.5-liter engine. This powertrain is good for 198 horsepower, 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) of torque, and up to 44 miles per gallon (5.3 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.



The Escape Plug-In Hybrid still isn’t available to purchase due to kWh battery that enables 100 MPGe , 37 miles (60 kilometers) of EV range, and 530 miles (853 kilometers) of total range.



Expected to be offered solely as a four-door SuperCrew, the Maverick will feature front-wheel drive with a twist-beam rear suspension and all-wheel drive with an independent setup. The former is rumored to bring the starting price down to



