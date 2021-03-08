2022 Ford Super Duty Revealed With New Appearance Packages, Colors, SYNC 4 Media

Convenience and customization are the best words to describe the 2022 refresh of the Super Duty line of trucks. As you already know from the headline, the biggest news for this year is the SYNC 4 media system.
How does it differ from SYNC 3, you ask? For starters, the Ford Motor Company promises twice the computing power. SYNC 4 comes with a 12-inch touchscreen on Lariat and higher trim levels, and as you would expect from a tech-infused pickup, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are wireless.
SYNC voice control and a 4.2-inch center screen are standard on the XL while SYNC 3 is optionally available. The XLT, which offers the best value for money in the lineup, is equipped with SYNC 3 and an 8.0-inch display.
The Super Duty welcomes the Lariat Sport Appearance Package for 2022 as well. In no particular order, this option includes body-color bumpers, mirrors, and front grille, chrome on the exhaust finisher, and black running boards. The Black Appearance Package, meanwhile, adds Ebony Black wheels, running boards, body-color bumpers, and grille bars to the XLT grade.
While on the subject of customization, prospective customers are offered a choice between Navy Pier and Light Slate for the interior of the Limited trim level, Baja for the Lariat’s interior, and Atlas Blue for the exterior. “These additions build on the major updates we made for 2020 and we keep working hard to bring the best in capability and productivity to assist our Super Duty customers every day,” said marketing manager Todd Eckert.
Just like before, the 2022 Ford heavy-duty line of workhorses comes standard with a gasoline-fueled V8 that belts out 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque. The optional Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 offers the most horsepower and torque in its class while the Power Stroke 6.7-liter V8 turbo diesel delivers 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm).
Built in Kentucky and Ohio, the Super Duty’s capabilities speak for themselves. Gooseneck towing, fifth-wheel towing, conventional towing, and payload are best-in-class at 37,000, 32,500, 24,200, and 7,850 pounds. In the metric system, that's 16,783, 14,742, 10,977, and 3,561 kilograms.
SYNC voice control and a 4.2-inch center screen are standard on the XL while SYNC 3 is optionally available. The XLT, which offers the best value for money in the lineup, is equipped with SYNC 3 and an 8.0-inch display.
The Super Duty welcomes the Lariat Sport Appearance Package for 2022 as well. In no particular order, this option includes body-color bumpers, mirrors, and front grille, chrome on the exhaust finisher, and black running boards. The Black Appearance Package, meanwhile, adds Ebony Black wheels, running boards, body-color bumpers, and grille bars to the XLT grade.
While on the subject of customization, prospective customers are offered a choice between Navy Pier and Light Slate for the interior of the Limited trim level, Baja for the Lariat’s interior, and Atlas Blue for the exterior. “These additions build on the major updates we made for 2020 and we keep working hard to bring the best in capability and productivity to assist our Super Duty customers every day,” said marketing manager Todd Eckert.
Just like before, the 2022 Ford heavy-duty line of workhorses comes standard with a gasoline-fueled V8 that belts out 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque. The optional Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 offers the most horsepower and torque in its class while the Power Stroke 6.7-liter V8 turbo diesel delivers 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm).
Built in Kentucky and Ohio, the Super Duty’s capabilities speak for themselves. Gooseneck towing, fifth-wheel towing, conventional towing, and payload are best-in-class at 37,000, 32,500, 24,200, and 7,850 pounds. In the metric system, that's 16,783, 14,742, 10,977, and 3,561 kilograms.