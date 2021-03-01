More on this:

2022 Ford Maverick Small Pickup Truck Pricing May Start From Under $20,000

Not that long ago, there was a rumor suggesting $25,000 as the starting price of the Hyundai Santa Cruz. The small truck with crossover styling and not much in the way of payload and towing capacity would come to blows with the Ford Ranger, which is available from $24,820 before destination charge. According to hearsay, Ford intends to undercut all segment rivals with a sub-$20,000 price tag for the all-new Maverick. 27 photos



Although it shares its name with a Western comedy and Top Gun’s long-awaited sequel, the Maverick handle goes a long way back as far as the Blue Oval is concerned. Ford used this badge on a compact car from the 1970s, on the Nissan Patrol, Terrano, and the Euro-spec Escape from 2001 to 2005.



The closest vehicles in the lineup to the Maverick are the European Focus, Escape, Kuga, and Bronco Sport because all of them share the C2 platform.



To be produced at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico alongside the Bronco Sport, the Maverick will probably feature a three-cylinder turbo as the standard engine. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost is the most likely candidate, and it should be connected to an eight-speed transmission.



