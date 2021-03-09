Missed the Perseverance Ride to Mars? Here’s How You Can Catch the Next One

4 2022 Ford Bronco Warthog Gets Spotted Next to the Right Truck, an F-150 Raptor

2 Camaro SS With 8-Speed Auto Tries to Pull 10-Speed Mustang GT 5.0, Both Stock

2022 Ford Maverick Compact Pickup Truck Masterfully Rendered Based on Spy Photos

Hyundai is putting the finishing touches on the Santa Cruz, a crossover-styled pickup that will be manufactured in the United States for North America. Ford, by comparison, already makes the Maverick in Mexico at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly alongside the Bronco Sport. 31 photos



Beefy would be a good word to describe



Imagined with Bronco Sport Badlands double-spoke wheels, Bronco Sport Badlands optional aluminum wheels that look remarkably similar to steelies, and the



Because it’s made at the same facility where Ford assembles the Bronco Sport, you can imagine what kind of underpinnings the Maverick is hiding under the skin. It’s the C2 platform of the Escape, which offers up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) of towing capacity with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost.



But Maverick customers may not be offered the 2.0-liter turbo as the base powerplant. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo serves as the base engine of the Escape and Bronco Sport, and I have a feeling the Maverick will feature it as well because the base price is supposed



Regardless of its most obvious limitations, the Maverick will sell like hotcakes because it appeals to a wide demographic. Firstly, there are those who believe the Ranger is too large for the urban jungle. And finally, the Maverick caters to people who would otherwise spend their money on the Escape. According to a sales report for the month of February 2021, no fewer than 21 examples of the breed were manufactured by the Blue Oval. Already snapped on public roads and on the assembly line, the Maverick has been masterfully rendered by our friends at Kolesa based on existing spy photos.Beefy would be a good word to describe the front fascia , which features an upright design and C-shaped headlights with L-shaped LED signature lighting. Horizontal chrome trim connects the headlights to the automaker’s badge, and the hood is flat as most of us would expect from a pickup truck.Imagined with Bronco Sport Badlands double-spoke wheels, Bronco Sport Badlands optional aluminum wheels that look remarkably similar to steelies, and the CAD-rendered tailgate leaked by The Fast Lane in May 2020, the Maverick doesn’t hold a candle to the Ranger and F-150 in terms of capability. The reason? Well, a unibody will never come close to the payload and towing capacities of mid- and full-size pickups that feature ladder frames.Because it’s made at the same facility where Ford assembles the Bronco Sport, you can imagine what kind of underpinnings the Maverick is hiding under the skin. It’s the C2 platform of the Escape, which offers up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) of towing capacity with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost.But Maverick customers may not be offered the 2.0-liter turbo as the base powerplant. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo serves as the base engine of the Escape and Bronco Sport, and I have a feeling the Maverick will feature it as well because the base price is supposed to start at $20k Regardless of its most obvious limitations, the Maverick will sell like hotcakes because it appeals to a wide demographic. Firstly, there are those who believe the Ranger is too large for the urban jungle. And finally, the Maverick caters to people who would otherwise spend their money on the Escape.