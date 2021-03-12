2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Marked up $10,000 by Dealer, Then Ford Removes Markup

Let’s take a moment and talk about the only EV that wears the Blue Oval these days. Ford applied the Mustang nameplate to the Mach-E to justify the $42,895 asking price (before the federal tax credit), yet we all know the Mach-E is based on the Escape rather than the pony car.
The second reason the Ford Motor Company put so much effort into making the Mach-E look like a Mustang is that the Dearborn-based automaker is trying to lure customers away from Tesla. Given these circumstances, some dealerships are marking up the Mach-E, pushing customers back to Tesla.
Take, for instance, John Voelcker, a client who posted a picture of a window sticker with a market adjustment of $10,000 over the recommended retail price of a 1st Edition Premium. After gaining a lot of traction on Twitter, none other than Ford intervened to make things better for this potential customer.
“The markup has been removed from this Mach-E,” said product communications manager Mark Levine on Twitter, which is the right thing to do at first glance. On the other hand, dealers are separate companies from the Ford Motor Company, meaning they can set their own rules and charge as much as they want over the manufacturer’s recommended retail price. It’s a capitalist market where entrepreneurship is encouraged, for sure, but marking up a mass-produced EV goes against the law of supply and demand.
John’s finding isn’t an isolated case, though. The Mach-E Forum is full of complaints about ridiculous market adjustments, including one about a dealer that charges $15,000 over the recommended price. Given that Ford produces around 4,000 examples per month, that particular Mustang Mach-E will be sitting in the showroom unsold for a long time.
By extension, dealers are likely to apply market adjustments to the Bronco because demand outstrips supply by a considerable margin. In case you haven't noticed already, 2021 reservation holders are informed on the automaker’s website that “some customers will receive a 2022 Bronco.”
Take, for instance, John Voelcker, a client who posted a picture of a window sticker with a market adjustment of $10,000 over the recommended retail price of a 1st Edition Premium. After gaining a lot of traction on Twitter, none other than Ford intervened to make things better for this potential customer.
“The markup has been removed from this Mach-E,” said product communications manager Mark Levine on Twitter, which is the right thing to do at first glance. On the other hand, dealers are separate companies from the Ford Motor Company, meaning they can set their own rules and charge as much as they want over the manufacturer’s recommended retail price. It’s a capitalist market where entrepreneurship is encouraged, for sure, but marking up a mass-produced EV goes against the law of supply and demand.
John’s finding isn’t an isolated case, though. The Mach-E Forum is full of complaints about ridiculous market adjustments, including one about a dealer that charges $15,000 over the recommended price. Given that Ford produces around 4,000 examples per month, that particular Mustang Mach-E will be sitting in the showroom unsold for a long time.
By extension, dealers are likely to apply market adjustments to the Bronco because demand outstrips supply by a considerable margin. In case you haven't noticed already, 2021 reservation holders are informed on the automaker’s website that “some customers will receive a 2022 Bronco.”
Why Shoppers Hate Car Dealers # 4,522.— John Voelcker WEARS A MASK (@johnvoelcker) March 9, 2021
A Ford dealer in Illinois has this Mustang Mach-E #EV on their showroom floor. It's 1st Edition Premium, no extended range, mfr Oct-2020, $10K markup. Shopper was allowed to sit in it, NOT to have a test drive.
How long it will sit unsold? pic.twitter.com/2OuWrprXBS
The markup has been removed from this Mach-E.— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 10, 2021