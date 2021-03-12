2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Marked up $10,000 by Dealer, Then Ford Removes Markup

EV

Why Shoppers Hate Car Dealers # 4,522.



A Ford dealer in Illinois has this Mustang Mach-E #EV on their showroom floor. It's 1st Edition Premium, no extended range, mfr Oct-2020, $10K markup. Shopper was allowed to sit in it, NOT to have a test drive.



How long it will sit unsold? pic.twitter.com/2OuWrprXBS