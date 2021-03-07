2022 Ford Maverick Compact Pickup Truck Covertly Enters Production in Mexico

More on this:

1 2021 Ford Bronco Drops Fenders, Doors, Grille to Show Customization Potential

2 European 2021 Ford Mustang Drops EcoBoost Engine Over Low Sales

3 1.3 Million Miles Later, This 2013 Ford F-350 Still Has the Original Diesel V8

4 2022 Ford Maverick Small Pickup Truck Pricing May Start From Under $20,000

5 Ford Threatens Tier 1 Suppliers Over Leaked Photos of the Bronco and Maverick