1986 Ford RS200 Evolution Shows Less Than 500 Miles From New

Offered between 1984 and 1986, the mid-engined RS200 was developed for rallying when Group B was getting dangerous for both drivers and spectators. FIA homologation rules mandated the production of 200 road-going vehicles, of which 24 units were converted to Evolution specification. Chassis number SDACXXBJ2CCL00105 is one of them, and it’s a unicorn of sorts because it has very few miles on the clock. 41 photos



The Cosworth BDT-E powerplant displaces 2.1 liters and develops 600-ish ponies from the factory, which is a lot in such a lightweight machine with a ridiculously short wheelbase. All that fury is channeled to all four wheels by a five-speed manual transmission with straight-cut gears. No fewer than three viscous limited-slip diffs with magnesium cases are featured.



Imported to the United States in 2018, the RS200 Evolution is offered in Oceanside, California, with a New Hampshire title in the seller’s name, a leather-bound workshop and repair manual, receipts from Geoff Page Racing, and the original tool kit. Currently sitting at $280,000 on Bring a Trailer, the car rolls on 16-inch Speedline wheels with polished lips, gray centers, and Falken FK451 rubber boots sized 245/45 on all corners.



The fiberglass-clad homologation special hides a full-size spare under the rear clamshell, just aft of the engine. Developed by motorsport design legend Tony Southgate and engineer John Wheeler, the chassis rocks double-wishbone suspension and dual shock absorbers all around.



As expected of a rally car for the road,



Listed on Bring a Trailer with eight days of bidding left to go, the car was purchased by the seller in November 2017 from a gentleman in Norway. Not long after the papers were signed, the RS200 Evolution was imported to England for mechanical reconditioning. Geoff Page Racing of Maldon, Essex, rebuilt the engine in February 2018, replacing the fuel pump with a Holley unit and fuel lines with brand-new units made from stainless steel.

