1966 Ford Mustang Barn Find Parked Since 1984 Flexes Original Engine, Still Runs

There are plenty of classic Mustangs out there that look like solid candidates for a full restoration, but if you’re searching for an example still boasting an original engine, the one right here could be the one.
Listed as a barn find because it’s been sitting since 1984, this Mustang coupe comes with the original 289 V8 engine under the hood, and it’s paired with an automatic transmission, also said to be original.
The Craigslist seller explains the powertrain still works as expected, though it goes without saying you should inspect everything under the hood thoroughly, just in case some additional fixes are needed.
“It does run and the engine is strong and sounds great. Transmission shifts good. It will need some brake work and the gas tank cleaned before driving, but it could be on the road with an afternoon of work,” the seller explains in the listing.
There are several things that are worth knowing if you’re planning a full restoration. First and foremost, the blue paint that you see on the car isn’t original, as the Mustang originally came with a Tahoe Turquoise finish that’s gone now. Most likely, the first owner of the car repainted it at some point during its lifetime, but we’re not being told if other major modifications have been made as well.
The body is said to be all original, with some rust in the driver-side floor that should be fixed as soon as possible.
“The car was purchased in Los Angeles and spent its life in dry Eastern Washington, so that's why it's so solid plus it was stored inside most of its life,” the seller notes.
The odometer indicates 108k miles (173k km), and the Mustang comes without a title.
The seller expects to get some $8,300 for the car, and you can see it in person in Bothell, Washington.
