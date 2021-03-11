Nissan GT-R "Hyper Hatch" Looks Like a Compact Supercar Killer in Quick Render

5 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 Picks Fight With C7 Corvette Z06, Almost Regrets It

4 2020 Shelby GT500 and Tuned S197 Mustang GT Go at It Hard After Getting Dynoed

1 This 2009 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Has Just 260 Miles on Its Supercharged 5.4L V8

More on this:

Race Red 2020 Shelby GT500 With Delivery Miles Is Rowdier Than Ronda Rousey

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.