Race Red 2020 Shelby GT500 With Delivery Miles Is Rowdier Than Ronda Rousey

Here’s your chance to park a brand new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in your driveway, with just 11-miles on its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. It features Ford’s Carbon Fiber Track Package, plus a wide range of optional extras, which in the end amounted to a sticker price of $106,685.
Good luck getting it for as “little” as that now because cars like the new GT500, especially one with delivery-mileage and a high specification, cost way over sticker to purchase, whether you’re buying from a dealership or via online auction.
This one, courtesy of Bring a Trailer, really draws attention to itself thanks to its Race Red colorway, although it’s not like you wouldn’t also hear it coming anyway. The body features over-the-top black stripes and a black-painted roof. Other highlights include the carbon fiber bits, manually adjustable wing, louvered hood with aero pins, HID headlights, LED taillights, exposed 20-inch carbon fiber wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and more.
The previously mentioned track package also provides you with a lowered ride height, adjustable front strut top mounts, and larger front and rear stabilizer bars. Red Brembo brakes meanwhile add stopping power at all four corners.
Inside, there is Ebony leather with contrasting gray accents, Recaro front seats with rear-seat delete, plus carbon fiber trim on the dashboard, an 8-inch touchscreen for the SYNC 3 system, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and various other modern bells and whistles.
As usual with the GT500, the pièce de résistance is the supercharged V8 unit, which Ford would have us believe is good for 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. Power is then channeled to the rear wheels through a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, working hand in hand with a Torsen limited-slip differential.
In reality, the 2020 Shelby GT500 might be considerably more powerful than advertised, with multiple independent dyno tests showing 800+ horsepower. This one should be no different.
