Ford Posts Record Electrified Sales in February, but It's Not All Roses

With some of its most popular new models already plagued by issues, Ford needs a breath of fresh air. It’s a glass-half-full situation, though. For example, the company has reached record deliveries of electrified vehicles in February. In return, its overall performance is far from being positive just yet, as sales haven’t fully recovered against the same period last year.
The Blue Oval happily reports on the expanding interest for its new arrivals from the electrified sector. As such, the fully electric Mustang Mach-E crossover has just completed its first full month of domestic deliveries with a total of 3,739 vehicles.
The EV, along with hybrids such as the 2021 F-150 PowerBoost, or the corresponding versions of the Escape and Explorer, have delivered a new electrified monthly record for the brand, surging 56.1% to 9,267 units. The all-new F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid alone jumped 40% in deliveries, while Ford’s SUVs also delivered a very positive performance. They reached their best February in two decades, on account of the increased demand for the Mach-E and Bronco Sport (up 11.8% combined).
Lincoln’s best performer was the classic Navigator SUV, posting a surge of almost 21% for its best February in 14 years while a very unusual suspect snatched the percentage spotlight for the Ford brand. It was the F-650/750 series, jumping no less than 142.9% compared to February 2020.
On the other hand, Ford isn’t exactly out of the woods just yet. Last month, total company sales were down 14.1% (163,520 examples combined from Lincoln and Ford) compared to the same month last year. Cars had the most obvious decline (-65.2%), but even SUVs and trucks weren’t exactly posting spectacular results, as deliveries slipped 10.2 and 3.6%, respectively.
Plus, the Blue Oval doesn't exactly fare very well in terms of reliability either. The worst is that some of its most popular models are affected by issues and recalls, including the brand-new 2021 F-150 trucks and the Bronco Sport SUV.
