Here’s the Proper Way to Put Down Stock Coyote Mustang After Third-Gear Wheelie

Anyone with a passion for drag racing Ford cars in general and Coyote-powered Mustangs, in particular, knows very well there’s a one-stop-cater-for-all address. Naturally, it’s the National Mustang Racers Association (NMRA) Coyote stock class. It’s where all sorts of craziness take place, such as hitting third gear while doing a wheelie and still posting a 9.9-second quarter-mile time.
According to the description provided by the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, this happened to Frank Paultanis during an NMRA Coyote Stock class event that took place at the Bradenton Motorsports Park.
The G-Force Coyote Stock SN-95 Mustang lined up alone on the sticky tarmac, unfortunately, and there’s no info to provide some background to the moment of the run—was it during practice, qualifying, or something else? It's not that important because the public clearly got entertained as the driver easily pulled a huge wheelie and expertly nailed the landing to complete the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds at a trap speed of more than 135 mph (217 kph).
Now, in case you were wondering about this Mustang owner’s skills, we have to say that Frank Paultanis is not your average drag racer, so it’s no wonder he delivered such an impressive run. After all, during last year’s Holley NMRA Drag Racing Series (taking place at the same Bradenton, Florida venue), he clearly proved his mettle.
Back then, he and his Mustang powered by a second-gen Ford Performance sealed crate engine delivered a perfect trifecta: qualified first, nailed a class elapsed time national record, and returned home with his first-ever race win.
More so, his evolution was also notable (according to Ford Performance) for delivering “the first-ever nine-second Coyote Stock pass, a 9.96 at 132.94 mph (214 kph) in the opening qualifying session.” And, in case anyone wants to see how much things have evolved since, here’s a second video from D.R.A.C.S. showcasing some other Coyote Stock Mustangs dipping even further below the ten-second threshold.
