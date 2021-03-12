Stock Shelby GT350 and Camaro SS E85 Are Almost Evenly Matched, but Not Quite

What we have here is an exciting match-up between a stock Shelby GT350 and a sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS with a manual gearbox running an E85 mod. We’re not exactly sure how much power the latter puts down, but it’s enough to make this an even fight.
Starting with the Mustang, it’s always nice to see that even a track-focused variant such as the Shelby GT350 can perform really well in a straight line. The GT350/GT350R enjoyed a solid production run between 2015 and 2020, sharing its 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine with the world to the tune of 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque.
Aside from various chassis modifications designed to make it handle better on the track, the Shelby GT350 also comes with a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual gearbox, thus putting much greater emphasis on the driver at all times.
Its rival, as far as this clip is concerned, is the latest-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS, featuring a six-speed manual gearbox of its own. The Camaro is powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 unit, producing 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque, but it also comes with an E85 mod and the optional drag racing package, claims the uploader.
If the car really is equipped with every single drag racing performance part developed by the Chevy Performance Drag Racing program, well, that would make this straight-line brawl even more fascinating. According to Chevrolet, fitting a Camaro SS with every single drag racing component courtesy of this package will take you to 600 hp. You’ll then be able to cover a quarter-mile in 10.569 seconds at 127.8 mph (205.6 kph).
The package consists of a cold air intake race filter, American Racing headers, high-stall torque converter system, rear small brake system, Weld Racing wheels, plus a few ZL1 spec bits.
As far as we’re concerned, the fact that the Camaro’s LT1 V8 produces more torque than the GT350’s unit (even when stock) already gave it somewhat of an edge from a roll, which is how they raced.
