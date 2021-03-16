Forget About the 2021 Ram TRX, Here's a Low-Mileage GMC Syclone

Believe It or Not, Unreliable Toyotas Exist: Here Are the Worst Three

Yeah, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is cool and all, but have you ever driven a no-nonsense performance truck from the 1990s? If you haven't, this low-mileage GMC Syclone might make you forget about the overly techy pickup trucks you can buy today. 10 photos



How was that possible? Well, the folks over at GMC dropped a very special 4.3-liter V6 under the Syclone's hood. It was strapped to a Mitsubishi-sourced turbocharger, a Garrett intercooler, and various components from GM's then-famous 5.7-liter small-block V8. It produced 280 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque.



Power was transferred to the wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission and a Borg Warner AWD transfer case that sent 65% of torque to the rear wheels. This setup pushed the truck from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.3 seconds and across the quarter-mile in 13.4 clicks.



The truck shown here was driven for only 60,000 miles (96,560 km), and it looks impressively clean. It looks almost flawless on the outside, and the interior is of the same variety save for a headliner that's starting to sag. The owner posted a list of parts that have been replaced, including spark plugs, fuel pump, and front brakes, a sign that the truck has been sitting in a garage for a while.



The Syclone is advertised through The GMC Syclone debuted in 1991 as a high-performance version of the Sonoma, which was based on the Chevrolet S-10. Developed in cooperation with Production Automotive Services (PAS), the Syclone was at the time of its introduction the quickest production truck in the world. In a famous test by Car and Driver , the Syclone smoked a Ferrari 348 on the quarter-mile.How was that possible? Well, the folks over at GMC dropped a very special 4.3-liter V6 under the Syclone's hood. It was strapped to a Mitsubishi-sourced turbocharger, a Garrett intercooler, and various components from GM's then-famous 5.7-liter small-block V8. It produced 280 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque.Power was transferred to the wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission and a Borg Warnertransfer case that sent 65% of torque to the rear wheels. This setup pushed the truck from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.3 seconds and across the quarter-mile in 13.4 clicks.The Cyclone didn't look significantly more aggressive than the stock Sonoma, but it did feature custom bumpers, a lowered suspension, and bigger wheels. All 2,998 units were finished in black. GMC built 2,995 examples in 1991 and just three in 1992.The truck shown here was driven for only 60,000 miles (96,560 km), and it looks impressively clean. It looks almost flawless on the outside, and the interior is of the same variety save for a headliner that's starting to sag. The owner posted a list of parts that have been replaced, including spark plugs, fuel pump, and front brakes, a sign that the truck has been sitting in a garage for a while.The Syclone is advertised through eBay with a Buy It Now price of $30,000. There's also a bidding process, but it's already at $27,000 with a "reserve not met" status. These rare trucks usually change hands for around $35,000 in excellent condition, but they can go as high as $45,000 with fewer miles on the clock.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.