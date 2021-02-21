One-Owner, Restored 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS 396 Is Flawlessly Perfect

Kodiak Stealth Teardrop Camper Offers the Most Bang for the Least Buck

Chassis number 1368008136112 isn’t your typical Elky for a couple of reasons. First of all, the selling dealer bought the coupé utility vehicle from the original owner. Secondly, you’re looking at a body-off-frame rotisserie restoration with just 54 miles (87 kilometers) on the clock. 33 photos



Capable of 350 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) at 3,400 rpm, the 6.5-liter big block is joined by a cowled hood with a flapper door and hood pins. “Laser straight everywhere” according to



Manufactured at the Muncie factory in Indiana, the GM-developed transmission is perfect for this application thanks to the wide-ratio setup. The numbers-matching tranny and mill make a great team with the original 12-bolt axle, which features a Positraction differential with 3.31 gearing.



Fitted with the correct T-3 sealed-beam headlights and trim rings for the SS wheels, the Elky is rolling on reproduction Goodyear Polyglas raised white-letter rubber shoes. As the name implies, the F70-14 radial tires feature two polyester body plies and two circumferential belts made of fiberglass.



Immaculate is the best word to describe the interior, which has been restored with brand-new upholstery and cushions for the seats. The carpets, door panels, armrests, headliner, and visors have also been replaced as part of the restoration process. A pristine jack assembly and a matching full-size spare are hidden behind the passenger seat. As for the trunk, the selling vendor mentions new latches and cables as well as correct rubber flaps and clips.



On that note, prepare to pony up $95,998 or $999 per month if you wanna make this concours-condition Chevrolet El Camino SS 396 your own.



