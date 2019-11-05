autoevolution
 

NASCAR V8-Powered Toyota Tacoma "TRD" Looks Like a Downforce Monster, SEMA-Bound

5 Nov 2019, 13:28 UTC ·
Just a few hours from now, this year's edition of the SEMA show opens its gates to the visitors. And while an important part of the Vegas event is dedicated to the 2020 Supra, we are now here to focus on a totally different kind of Toyota, the Tacoma, and how the carmaker's TRD go-fast arm has prepared a NASCAR V8-animated version of the pickup truck.
The racing muscle under the hood is obviously matched by the rest of the workhorse. For one thing, this Tacoma looks like it's ready for a time attack.

Jonsibal is the digital artist who designed the aerodynamic armor of this Toy, with the widebody kit including the front lip spoiler, front splitter, canards, side skirts, front and rear panels, roof scoop, rear diffuser and, of course, the rear wing. Still, we have to mention that the concept for this ride came from Yasid Oozeear, a pixel wielder whose widebody renderings we've published on multiple occasions.

In fact, you'll be able to check out the differences between the artist's design and the actual build thanks to the images above. 

And while TRD appears to have coordinated the project, the build itself was handled by father and son Doug and Brad DeBerti, who are not at the first SEMA stunt.

The V8 is said to make 900 horsepower, at least if we are to believe the social media description of the preview clip below, which comes from the said builder crew. Well, the motor certainly sounds like it...

Speaking of the post below, those of you who are curious about the various bits and pieces that went into the truck can simply check out the not-so-short list of mentions, with many of these involving the suppliers of the said hardware.

Oh, and TRD's NASCAR V8-animated Tacoma even has its own Instagram account, as you'll notice in the second post below.


