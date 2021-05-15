Spotless 1967 Chevrolet El Camino Flaunts Original V8 with Just 23K Miles

The U.S. Space Force Plans to Go Digital, Will It Make the Cut?

The 1967 El Camino featured little changes from its predecessor, with Chevrolet only rolling out minor refinements to the front fascia, with a new grille, hood, and front bumper. 12 photos



The base V8 was a 283ci (4.6-liter) with 195 horsepower, with the GM brand also offering two different versions of the 327 (5.4-liter) with 275 and 325 horsepower, respectively.



One of these two 327 units is also powering the El Camino that we have here, and the best news is that the engine under the hood is still the original one that came with the car. Or at least, that’s what eBay seller



No other specifics have been provided on the engine, but as it turns out, the El Camino comes with just 23,000 miles (37,000 km) on the clock, which means it has already been rebuilt or the car has spent plenty of time in storage in just the perfect conditions, given its overall look.



Because at the first glance, this El Camino appears to be just spotless, with the seller themselves claiming it’s ready for car shows thanks to super-clean paint, perfect bumpers, and zero rust.



Worth knowing, however, is the Chevy already comes with a few exterior changes, including what appears to be a new hood borrowed from an SS model.



