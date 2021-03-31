Fast N' Loud 1980 Chevrolet El Camino “Gas Monkey” Has the Kaufman Touch and LS3

Few automotive legends come greater than this; after all, fans can goof around that even Breaking Bad movies have been named after it. Actually, the Chevrolet El Camino is so much more, as the pickup/coupé utility vehicle has proven on countless occasions.
Entrusted to the loving care of automotive enthusiasts between 1964 and 1987, the El Camino series is a truly masterful fusion of automotive segments that barely have anything in common. Yet, it easily makes just about any other car standing next to it a decidedly conventional apparition.
Before its dismissal, the fifth-generation El Camino arrived on the market sporting interesting engine choices under the hood (dear Lord, please let us forget the 350ci diesel) and in beloved trims, such as the Super Sport. This particular 1980 El Camino was born more than four decades ago, so it’s only natural to see it go through several caring updates.
The thing is the modifications weren’t executed while hidden from the world; no, this example allegedly featured in a couple of episodes from the renown Fast N' Loud TV show on Discovery Channel. Better yet, the spectacular touches were the work of Aaron Kaufman, who was still the lead mechanic for the Gas Monkey Garage back then.
Apparently, this El Camino could even hold sentimental value as it’s one of Kaufman's final projects before he went solo and founded Arclight Fabrication. Before the restoration and modifications, this was a one-owner-from-new, rust-free car that was stripped down and rebuilt to the current menacing looks and LS3 performance level.
Just like any El Camino should, it presents itself in a rather impeccable condition because it has reportedly covered approximately 1,000 miles (1,600 km) since the work has completed. That means the 600+ horsepower 416ci Chevrolet LS3 V8 from Mast Motorsport didn’t have many chances to flex its muscles out on the road.
The ride is now offered with a low reserve, but there’s an important caveat. Never mind the auction clock is running out of time quickly, as what matters more is that this El Camino currently resides in the United Kingdom. Still, if the latest bid of 25,500 pounds sterling (a tad over $35k) doesn’t look high, one will probably have enough bucks also to arrange shipping after the deal is complete.
