1965 Chevy Malibu SS Will Put a Vintage Convertible Smile on UK's Dreary Weather

Chevrolet’s Chevelle was one of the most successful nameplates in General Motors' stable, bringing glory during the 1960s and '70s for the A-body platform. Back then, owning a Malibu in SS (a.k.a. Super Sport) configuration was about as good as it got. And, we have a feeling that a stunningly restored Convertible example might still fit the bucket list to this very day.
Because automotive love has no boundaries, we’ve encountered this 1965 Chevrolet Malibu SS Convertible just about ready to hit the bidding list at The Market, a premium online auction company located in the United Kingdom.
This vintage two-door sport convertible is quite a long way from home, indeed, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to bring glory to America. Its pristine Ermine White exterior looks tastefully restored alongside the spectacular, contrasting, red vinyl interior after the current owner allegedly spent close to £15k ($20k) over a period of two-and-a-half years.
It’s equipped with the 283 cubic inches (4.6-liter) “small block” V8 and a three-speed automatic transmission to make sure the U.S. flavor is unblemished, and the 220 hp on board will comfortably bring the Malibu SS convertible from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in around eight seconds.
No need to get there any faster, we’d say, because we’d take any day of light cruising in this vintage Chevy over some rippin’ shenanigans. That’s just us, though, because the vehicle still comes with the Malibu SS “bucket seats” and shod with a set of recently fitted American Racing Mag Torq Thrust D wheels.
Sure, those whitewall tires and electrically folding black soft-top with bright red tonneau cover seem to imply this Malibu SS is up to anything else rather than racetrack days... but who are we to second-guess the next owner’s usages scenario?!
Although we still don’t know (not yet anyway) the possible reserve price of this exquisite American convertible (which was actually built in Switzerland, at GM’s factory in Bienne), we do have one piece of advice. When the papers are finished, please get rid of that hideous looking cassette stereo player.
