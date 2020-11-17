Clean Looking 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup Needs Just a Little Cockpit TLC

Chevrolet’s Advance-Design series came to the market right after the dark years of the Second World War, so General Motors naturally wanted to make a bold statement with the successor models to the AK Series. An automotive way of stepping into a new era, of sorts, but also the company’s (successful) attempt at capturing the top position in truck sales across America.
With the series being so successful, it’s always a reliable source for providing the basics for a custom rebuild. Case in point, this 1952 Chevy 3100 (the half-ton version), which is now listed for sale at the Cars Remember When.
This custom pickup truck features the trendy clean-shaved looks we come to expect from a solid, minimalist-style build, these days – the exterior Root Beer paintwork is spotless, as far as we can tell, and the unit hints at the underlying modern technology with just a few details.
One would be the new LED light assembly, while the second is even more inconspicuous – check out the neat ally wheel set that covers the front powered disc brakes. Style and substance seem to have been the mandatory keywords for this project, as the one-piece windshield and quarter window delete join the wooden bed to provide an elegant atmosphere.
The attention to details is up high as well, with the shaved door handles doubled by electronic door poppers, the custom gauges and late-model GM steering column keeping the vintage vibes, and the driver commanding a 350 cubic inch (5.7-liter) small-block V8 that’s hooked up to a 700R4 automatic transmission.
While the overall appearance is great, we did notice a few elements that should have been treated differently – for example the modern stereo doesn’t look the part, and the same goes for the powered seats assembly.
Also, although the dealer notes this vehicle comes with a zero-mile odometer readout, the seat belts and tan-leather upholstery seem to indicate otherwise...
