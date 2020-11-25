Clean-Shaven and Slammed 1965 Buick Riviera Cruises With Hydro Dipped Elegance

The original Buick Riviera was General Motors’ first attempt at snatching some market share from the personal luxury car segment, and at the time of release, it was met with high praise from just about everywhere. No wonder the first generation has become a childhood dream for many automotive enthusiasts checking up on the neighbor’s driveway.
That was exactly the case with this all-black (except for the chrome and the radial whitewall tires, of course) 1965 Buick Riviera. It turns out the current owner of this classic vehicle saw a white, lowrider Riviera, decades ago when he was but a child, and the lasting impression triggered this exquisite build.
Clearly a custom cruiser, this bagged Riviera rides low thanks to an air suspension transformation – and this second owner (!) of the ‘65 tells Shawn, the host of the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel, he really wanted the car to look as clean as possible, while still using many stock elements and exuding elegance through minute details.
We'd say he nailed all three chapters with flying colors. For example, the original 401 cubic inches (6.6-liter) Nailhead V8 engine is still there, rebuilt and treated to slight modifications to make it run smoother and start every time. The Wilwood brakes cover only the front axle because they weren't available for the rear at the moment of the fitting, and even those hidden lights work like a charm.
On the other hand, Shawn immediately confesses he’s usually more into rippin’ cars but “always had a thing for the Riviera”, and this must be the cleanest example he’s ever seen. The shaven exterior agrees, the chrome detailing looks pristine, and even the Riddler wheels are spot on.
But the real treat comes from the 3:05 mark when the two begin to check up on the interior, which looks absolutely incredible – even though it still features the stock seats (reupholstered and graced with gray diamond stitching) and the standard radio (there’s another one hidden from view). Even the Dakota Digital gauges seem to have been snatched from Buick’s 1965 catalogue of options (they do allow the owner the luxury of knowing if he’s got enough gas, though).
The hidden gem of this 1965 Buick Riviera is the wood veneer – the stock walnut inlays have been kept (and expanded for greater visual impact, including on the steering wheel), with the owner having them treated to a hydro dipping process for a burl wood atmosphere.
By the way, Shawn was so impressed by the change he asked for more information during the driving session (kicking off at the 5-minute mark), and we’re glad he did because we learned a new customization secret.
Clearly a custom cruiser, this bagged Riviera rides low thanks to an air suspension transformation – and this second owner (!) of the ‘65 tells Shawn, the host of the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel, he really wanted the car to look as clean as possible, while still using many stock elements and exuding elegance through minute details.
We'd say he nailed all three chapters with flying colors. For example, the original 401 cubic inches (6.6-liter) Nailhead V8 engine is still there, rebuilt and treated to slight modifications to make it run smoother and start every time. The Wilwood brakes cover only the front axle because they weren't available for the rear at the moment of the fitting, and even those hidden lights work like a charm.
On the other hand, Shawn immediately confesses he’s usually more into rippin’ cars but “always had a thing for the Riviera”, and this must be the cleanest example he’s ever seen. The shaven exterior agrees, the chrome detailing looks pristine, and even the Riddler wheels are spot on.
But the real treat comes from the 3:05 mark when the two begin to check up on the interior, which looks absolutely incredible – even though it still features the stock seats (reupholstered and graced with gray diamond stitching) and the standard radio (there’s another one hidden from view). Even the Dakota Digital gauges seem to have been snatched from Buick’s 1965 catalogue of options (they do allow the owner the luxury of knowing if he’s got enough gas, though).
The hidden gem of this 1965 Buick Riviera is the wood veneer – the stock walnut inlays have been kept (and expanded for greater visual impact, including on the steering wheel), with the owner having them treated to a hydro dipping process for a burl wood atmosphere.
By the way, Shawn was so impressed by the change he asked for more information during the driving session (kicking off at the 5-minute mark), and we’re glad he did because we learned a new customization secret.