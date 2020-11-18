Tupac's 1961 Chevrolet Impala Has Resurfaced as a Hopping Long Beach Lowrider

One of Tupac Amaru Shakur’s classic music videos, the one for the 1996 song “To Live and Die in LA,” featured a very appropriate yellow-colored Chevrolet Impala – which even had its moment of glory thanks to the “cruisin' down the street in my '64” lyric. Well, the model year was actually wrong, because the Chevy was a 1961 Impala. No matter, though, as the brand took almost 17% of the U.S. automotive market that year...

89 photos