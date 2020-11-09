Custom 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Has LS2 Connection to Las Vegas and NHL Star

Well, the Las Vegas Strip is well known for its many wonders – so why not having a professional ice hockey team fight off the well-known desert heat?! Although the Vegas Golden Knights have had limited experience in the National Hockey League since they first started playing in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference from the 2017 season, they have already achieved glory, aka the Stanley Cup Finals.
Why are we giving you all this, seemingly unrelated information when we’re supposed to discuss a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle?! Well, it’s because the custom build, slated to hit the auction block in just a few days, has ample Las Vegas connections. And they’re not of the Blackjack type.
Instead, the ‘72 Chevelle is an integral part of the Mecum Auctions’ Las Vegas event scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 13th and 14th. That’s the first link to the strip.
The second is that its current home is also in the Las Vegas Valley, because the seller is none other than Marc-André Fleury, the Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender of the Vegas Golden Knights.
This ride was created specifically at his behest by Count's Kustoms, so here’s the third connection to the most renowned place in all of Nevada. And it was even featured in History's Counting Cars (Season 8, Episode 13, its part is embedded below).
So, just taking the star power and the interesting Las Vegas connection and the ride would already prove an enticing proposition. But wait, there’s more, because we have not even discussed the car itself. And this black with contrasting white stripes and red interior is a sight to behold, as the Chevelle has been treated to a host of modern amenities.
As such, the classic looks are doubled by a Chevrolet Corvette LS2 engine, a 4L60 transmission, a new rear end, a SpeedTech suspension setup, a custom exhaust to make sure it’s heard from afar, along with matching 20-inch matte black wheels to cover the powerful Wilwood brakes.
Other custom touches include the Dakota Digital RTX dashboard, Resto-Mod air conditioning system, an extra set of Riddler wheels, a reworked upholstery, and all the party tricks you would need when dropping the top – including a new audio system with subwoofer and a signed jersey by Fleury himself.
