German Tuner’s 685 HP Rolls-Royce Phantom Blends Elegance With Endless Torque

Let’s set things straight from the very beginning; the aftermarket wizards over at Novitec don’t exactly need any introduction. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should have a pretty good idea of the German tuner’s legacy in the realm of custom supercars. As time goes by, these auto artists never cease to impress the public with their glorious four-wheeled masterpieces.
To be fair, it’s little wonder Novitec claimed its rightful place at the very top of Germany’s tuning food chain! The enterprise prides itself with an extensive inventory that covers the likes of Lamborghini, McLaren and even Ferrari, to name but a few. In the past, we visited the company’s graceful range on several occasions to drool over some of the most notable exploits brewed under their roof, such as a majestic carbon fiber body kit for Ferrari’s 812 and a McLaren GT that eats tarmac for breakfast.
As you might already know, the manufacturer also houses a dedicated division named SPOFEC GmbH. The subsidiary specializes solely in modifying Rolls-Royce's motor cars, and the results of its painstaking efforts are often drool-worthy, to say the least. Let’s dive in for a thorough analysis of an opulent creature born on its premises.
project we’ll be looking at today revolves around the almighty Phantom – a neat blend of luxury and horsepower that’ll make just about any self-respecting gearhead weak at the knees. In stock guise, the super luxury saloon hosts a 6.8-liter twin-turbo V12 powertrain with some serious oomph on tap. At 5,000 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of supplying up to 563 hp, along with 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at approximately 1,700 rpm.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is tasked with distributing the engine’s sheer power to a rear-wheel-drive system. On the other hand, stopping power is taken care of by a set of top-grade disc brakes housed by the Phantom’s 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone module at the front, coupled with a multi-link setup at the rear end.
Long story short, this thing is no toy, alright? Despite its flawless design and enviable performance, the SPOFEC pros still managed to find some room for improvement in both departments. For starters, you will find a comprehensive body kit that consists of a modified front fascia and custom rocker panels, as well as a revised rear end and a discrete spoiler. While these tweaks may be subtle, they’ll certainly let everyone know this isn’t a regular Phantom.
Last but not least, SPOFEC’s aftermarket wizards dialed the 6.8-liter V12’s output figures to no less than 685 untamed ponies and 744 pound-feet (1,007 Nm) of brutal torque at optimal revs. As a result, the Phantom will accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as five seconds.
Well, this is what we’d call a remarkable display of tuning glory at its finest!
To be fair, it’s little wonder Novitec claimed its rightful place at the very top of Germany’s tuning food chain! The enterprise prides itself with an extensive inventory that covers the likes of Lamborghini, McLaren and even Ferrari, to name but a few. In the past, we visited the company’s graceful range on several occasions to drool over some of the most notable exploits brewed under their roof, such as a majestic carbon fiber body kit for Ferrari’s 812 and a McLaren GT that eats tarmac for breakfast.
As you might already know, the manufacturer also houses a dedicated division named SPOFEC GmbH. The subsidiary specializes solely in modifying Rolls-Royce's motor cars, and the results of its painstaking efforts are often drool-worthy, to say the least. Let’s dive in for a thorough analysis of an opulent creature born on its premises.
project we’ll be looking at today revolves around the almighty Phantom – a neat blend of luxury and horsepower that’ll make just about any self-respecting gearhead weak at the knees. In stock guise, the super luxury saloon hosts a 6.8-liter twin-turbo V12 powertrain with some serious oomph on tap. At 5,000 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of supplying up to 563 hp, along with 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at approximately 1,700 rpm.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is tasked with distributing the engine’s sheer power to a rear-wheel-drive system. On the other hand, stopping power is taken care of by a set of top-grade disc brakes housed by the Phantom’s 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone module at the front, coupled with a multi-link setup at the rear end.
Long story short, this thing is no toy, alright? Despite its flawless design and enviable performance, the SPOFEC pros still managed to find some room for improvement in both departments. For starters, you will find a comprehensive body kit that consists of a modified front fascia and custom rocker panels, as well as a revised rear end and a discrete spoiler. While these tweaks may be subtle, they’ll certainly let everyone know this isn’t a regular Phantom.
Last but not least, SPOFEC’s aftermarket wizards dialed the 6.8-liter V12’s output figures to no less than 685 untamed ponies and 744 pound-feet (1,007 Nm) of brutal torque at optimal revs. As a result, the Phantom will accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as five seconds.
Well, this is what we’d call a remarkable display of tuning glory at its finest!