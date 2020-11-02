1956 “Farmer” LS3 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Red-Ivory-Tastic While 550-HP Cruising

Calling a hefty and lengthy machine the “Hot One” - as per General Motors advertising of the time – was a bit of an overstatement for the second-generation Chevrolet Bel Air. Still, it was well received during the era, and went on to become a highly sought-after collectible car for automotive enthusiasts. And when you preserve as much of the original styling as possible, while swapping everything underneath for modern hardware, you’ll certainly have a winner in the driveway...

65 photos