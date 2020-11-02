1956 “Farmer” LS3 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Red-Ivory-Tastic While 550-HP Cruising

Calling a hefty and lengthy machine the “Hot One” - as per General Motors advertising of the time – was a bit of an overstatement for the second-generation Chevrolet Bel Air. Still, it was well received during the era, and went on to become a highly sought-after collectible car for automotive enthusiasts. And when you preserve as much of the original styling as possible, while swapping everything underneath for modern hardware, you’ll certainly have a winner in the driveway...
This is exactly what happened with this great-looking Red and Ivory (both original paints) example from 1956, which underwent a complete nuts and bolts restoration and customization process at RMD Garage in Long Beach, California.
Ralph Holguin (the owner) and Shawn Davis, the host of the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel are even hinting at more great features to come from the shop, but we’re currently mesmerized by this LS-swapped cruiser that’s using the restomod time travel machine to paint a picture that’s as period correct as possible in terms of styling, but also a very modern driving twist.
Everything started for the owner with memories of the fun time at the grandparents’ farm jumping on top of a Chevy Bel Air, so RMD Garage had to work on a 1956 unit that was dubbed “Farmer” to pay tribute to the family. And they did it by using the older-era hot rod era image on top of a machine that’s utterly modern for increased everyday drivability.
While the red and ivory paints are original, the Hood Bird ornament soars majestically over an LS3 engine that’s capable of churning out around 550 hp for the custom billet Raceline wheels to flaunt on the tarmac. Those hidden Willwood brakes are among the few key exterior pointers that we’re dealing with something modern, since even the Borla exhaust was fitted with a few mufflers - the owner didn’t want to show off too much at the lights, it seems...
Not much need for the sound show indeed, we say, since the visual spectacle is a given already. That’s also valid for the interior, which has been entirely reworked (Ralph even talks about how they use stripped-down Lexus seats as a platform) with hand-made love. Oh, and those Classic Instruments gauges only show off 335 miles on the odometer!
The actual drive kicks off at the 5:30 mark, with Shawn explaining that he recently drove an immaculate, original, Bel Air... and it doesn’t compare for a second with this one that’s now underpinned by an Art Morrison Enterprises chassis. We’re not surprised at all, since the subtle sound and performance show certainly snatch a smile off the host’s face while enjoying the cruise...
