Watch This Bespoke Dizayn VIP Mercedes V-Class Go Back to First Class Standards

Here’s an interesting detailing procedure that can be likened to globetrotting the entire Earth in just a few minutes, with the bonus of getting a shiny and (like) new car at the very end. Why are we comparing a Mercedes-Benz V-Class van to a journey around the world?! Well, because this Level 2 detailing was performed in the UK on a German vehicle that’s been customized by a Middle Eastern company.

46 photos