Lowered 1964 Chevrolet C10 With Crimson Bed Can Be Yours for Less Than $10k

We know autumn has almost entirely run its course, but there’s still time to go out in the open looking for the season’s best colors. Once there, use the backdrop for a photo session of an interesting combination of white, satin gray, and crimson. Sure, that would have to happen after placing the winning bid on this 1964 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck.
As it turns out, you can have a wide range of custom builds starting from the first-generation of GM’s C/K truck series. You could impress the audience with a spectacular root beer inspired C10 going for no less than $140k. Or you could admire the patina-infused Long bed showcased recently by the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel while cranking up the volume for the LS3's roar.
Alternatively, if the budget is rather tight, go on and try to snatch this 1964 C10 that's still available for a few hours on Bring A Trailer, as the current bidding hasn’t even crossed the $10k mark (it was $9,000 at the time of writing).
Sure, if you thoroughly browse through the detailed gallery attached to this story, you’ll notice there’s a lot of work to be done after finalizing the purchase. The cockpit is in dire need of a little more TLC than it was awarded by the previous owner, while some of the exterior marks are a bit easier to deal with.
On the other hand, one would be dealing with a sensible custom build, with this C10 sporting satin gray paintwork combined with white cab, roof, and bumpers, as well as red details. The latter include the bed’s crimson interior panels, the Red Oak bed planks, or Chevrolet lettering, among other elements.
Those aluminum wheels look spot on, as opposed to the interior – which is a mess, let’s face it, no matter how much the black and red vinyl upholstery tries to impress us. At least we can skip it for a good look at the internals, which are way more important in this price range.
There’s good news, because the ‘64 C10 has been treated by the current owner to a 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 featuring an extensive list of modifications. Chief among them is the Holley 750 carburetor, with the package also including a TH400 automatic transmission and three-inch side exhaust system.
Finally, the brakes have been reworked and the truck has been dropped on Eibach coil springs and Bilstein shocks for a sportier stance.
