This Crazy Pandem C8 Corvette Widebody Is Now Out and About in California

Ever since Chevrolet presented the first images and details of the latest Corvette, finally bringing the news of the engine relocation to the middle, we knew it was just a matter of time before “America’s sports car” would go for the most exotic upgrades just to stand out in the (C8) crowd. Jump forward in time to November 2020 and the first JDM-inspired Pandem C8 widebody is already proudly out and about on the sunny streets of California.
Dressed up in a menacing black attire – which, frankly, is an order of magnitude better than Pandem’s own creation (we have that one in the gallery as well, just for the sake of a proper comparison) - this C8 belongs to Instagram user toxic_garages.
This was a collaborative effort that included Pandem (with design by Tra Kioto, a build by California shop LT Motor Werks), Toyo Tires, Air Ride Equipment, Borla, and then some. No wonder that after the build was finished and the proud owner took custody of the C8, we’re already being treated to its first public outing and a bit of street-cruising in sunny California.
The first show visited by the Pandem C8 Corvette widebody is the Toyo Tires Treadpass – an event that reached its eighth-consecutive year in 2020, but had to be moved from its usual location in Las Vegas at the SEMA Show to the virtual realm because of the ongoing health crisis.
Even better, the social media account also includes a video with this build – considered to be the first real-world (Pandem showed some CGIs back in September) example of a C8 Corvette packing the Pandem widebody kit (which is a $7,000 affair, if you’re interested).
With its menacing all-black paintwork, broad stance and lowered body, this C8 Corvette is going to stand out in any crowd – and we appreciate the opportunity to see this transformation in its element, out on the street.
It’s been completely transformed from its stock factory look, and it’s a preview of what’s in store for the C8 in the near future... we can bet this type of crazy build is going to make a lot of followers by the time this generation fully matures.
This was a collaborative effort that included Pandem (with design by Tra Kioto, a build by California shop LT Motor Werks), Toyo Tires, Air Ride Equipment, Borla, and then some. No wonder that after the build was finished and the proud owner took custody of the C8, we’re already being treated to its first public outing and a bit of street-cruising in sunny California.
The first show visited by the Pandem C8 Corvette widebody is the Toyo Tires Treadpass – an event that reached its eighth-consecutive year in 2020, but had to be moved from its usual location in Las Vegas at the SEMA Show to the virtual realm because of the ongoing health crisis.
Even better, the social media account also includes a video with this build – considered to be the first real-world (Pandem showed some CGIs back in September) example of a C8 Corvette packing the Pandem widebody kit (which is a $7,000 affair, if you’re interested).
With its menacing all-black paintwork, broad stance and lowered body, this C8 Corvette is going to stand out in any crowd – and we appreciate the opportunity to see this transformation in its element, out on the street.
It’s been completely transformed from its stock factory look, and it’s a preview of what’s in store for the C8 in the near future... we can bet this type of crazy build is going to make a lot of followers by the time this generation fully matures.