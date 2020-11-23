This Crazy Pandem C8 Corvette Widebody Is Now Out and About in California

Ever since Chevrolet presented the first images and details of the latest Corvette, finally bringing the news of the engine relocation to the middle, we knew it was just a matter of time before “America’s sports car” would go for the most exotic upgrades just to stand out in the (C8) crowd. Jump forward in time to November 2020 and the first JDM-inspired Pandem C8 widebody is already proudly out and about on the sunny streets of California.

13 photos