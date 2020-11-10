2020 SEMA Battle of the Builders Has Been Won by a Chevrolet... Station Wagon

SEMA’s Battle of the Builders (BOTB) calling card is quite easy to understand – “a competition built for builders.” And it’s oh so logical for the world’s most renowned tuning and aftermarket convention to highlight some of the best accomplishments in the field that we could easily wonder why it's just seven years old.
2020 hasn’t been a typical year for the SEMA vehicle builders competition either – due to the one health crisis we all know so very well by now. No matter, because the finalists of the four eligible categories (Hot Rod, Sport Compact, Truck/Off-Road and Young Guns) still gathered round for the awards announcement.
It turns out this odd year was quite auspicious for strange builds, with Brady Ranweiler’s 1963 Chevrolet Full Custom 2 Door Wagon taking both the Hot Rod prize and the top honor in the competition. That’s right, the overall SEMA Battle of the Builders champion is a station wagon.
It was joined for the glory by Chip Foose’s 1974 Jaguar E-Type for the Sport Compact, Mark Giambalvo’s 1965 Chevrolet C10 Pickup in the Truck/Off-Road, and Cody Medeisis’ 1968 Chevrolet Camaro in the Young Guns (aged 27 and below) categories.
Of course, with a competition like SEMA’s BOTB, it’s a big error to label something like this 1963 Chevy as a station wagon and call it a day. This is because the hot rod has also received the prestigious Detroit Autorama Ridler Award earlier this year, after it finally completed a decade-long build process.
Ranweiler is the owner of Show Cars Automotive, a small family-owned custom shop he runs alongside his son and grandson – so it’s even more impressive to see the result of such a long and arduous process take massive honors when faced with those professional, no-expenses-spared custom builds.
According to the creator and owner, the 1963 Chevy looks like a station wagon, but no part from the original has been left untouched – and ended sporting an Art Morrison chassis, a 2-door conversion, and a huge old-school 509 cu. in. Chevrolet big block under the hood...
