GT500 CF Track Pack Wins Two, Loses One Against Tuned Camaro ZL1 and C8 Corvette

Although drag strip racing is a lot more common, America also loves its half-mile top speed racing events where even cars that are more inclined towards actual track racing can have a chance at straight-line glory. For example, the Ford Mustang GT500 – especially when equipped with the Carbon Fiber Track Package - would be notably out of its element on a classic drag strip. But not at the Shift-S3ctor's California Airstrip Attack, where it was thoroughly tested by a couple of Chevys.

