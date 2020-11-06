GM Said to Start 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production on December 8th

General Motors knows very well that its C8 generation of the legendary Chevrolet Corvette has turned into a big winner in the sports car segment. Seemingly, its decision to switch the iconic model to a mid-engine configuration was incredibly popular with both regular fans and people that otherwise would have considered a different alternative. As such, no wonder it’s looking to keep up the momentum, despite a deeply troubled 2020.
All eyes have been on the 2021 model year update of the C8 for months already, as the company navigated the production issues stemming from the early-year lockdown and a recent parts supply shortage.
On the other hand, Chevrolet went about its business, first presenting the update and late last month introducing the online configurator.
Now, according to a report from GM Authority, citing “sources familiar with the situation,” the company is just about ready to wrap up with the 2020 model year’s production and start building the 2021 Corvette beginning with December 8th.
Of course, the GM Bowling Green Assembly plant was previously scheduled to start assembly of the new model year C8 a little earlier – this very month – but with all the troubles it had to push back the date in order to first complete the backlog orders it had on the 2020 coupes and Convertibles. And that supplier issues it experienced in October certainly didn’t help, either.
For the 2021 model year, the C8 Corvette isn’t coming with major changes – but the company did update a little something here and there just to make sure it keeps things fresh for the customers. The same body styles apply – coupe and convertible – along with the same three grades: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT.
Naturally, the popular Z51 performance package is available on all of them. There are two new exterior shades - Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat and Silver Flare Metallic in lieu of a couple of outgoing ones (Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat and Blade Silver Metallic). The cockpit is greeted by a new Sky Cool Gray/Yellow Strike combination for the top trim.
