1964 Chevrolet Corvette Was Restored Just to Start Fresh Racing Career

With proper TLC and timed maintenance, some examples of the Corvette C2 could survive for decades before needing a frame-off restoration. This vintage racer does not need one because it has already been performed around six years ago – although it doesn’t necessarily look the part because it enjoyed a fresh racing career ever since.
We found this 1964 C2 Chevrolet Corvette hanging around with a ton of details on Facebook Marketplace, just waiting for a possible new owner to come pay it a visit in Tavares, Florida. Its asking price of $38k might not bode well with everyone, though it’s actually just a matter of perspective.
Everything has to do with its intended use case, to be more precise. That’s because while the example did enjoy a full body-off restoration some time ago, the new owner will not be the recipient of any prestigious awards at a Concours without shelling out a bucket load of extra cash for a return to (stock) former glory.
It’s certainly possible – the seller notes he’s still in possession of the original seats, radio, engine, transmission – and best of all, they’re all numbers matching. But it would be a shame to reshape this vintage cruiser, the racing setup suits it quite well, as far as we can tell.
So, if the future owner intends to go drag racing, it doesn’t seem to need much more work. According to the very detailed description, the powertrain now consists of a GM 350 pickup truck crate engine and NP 440 four-speed transmission (rebuilt during lockdown and with easy access thanks to removable crossmember), so it could “cruise all day on 87 octane regular gas.”
He also built a “custom 2.5-inch exhaust system with crankcase scavenging and electric cutouts with 5-inch stainless steel mufflers,” so it’s going to be the soul of the party anywhere it goes. Hopefully, it’s going to be of the tailgate nature, just prior to going all out on the track or drag strip during vintage Corvette gatherings...
