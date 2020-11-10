C7 Chevrolet Corvette Owner Does a Clutch Barbeque While Trying a Burnout

When checking up the word burnout on the world wide web, one will find out that it involves spinning the vehicle’s tires in order to cause a high amount of friction – leading to the release of smoke. Coming from drag racing, this practice has a logical outcome – the traction increases for the special tires used in this type of racing, as they perform better at higher temperatures.
Because people always love a good smoke show – whether coming from a vehicle or during a concert – burnouts have been just as frequent among car aficionados as are Mustang crashes during cars & coffee events. Yes, we know we’re a little mean, so there’s always the Corvette alternative to set the record straight.
Well, on this occasion, there’s something going terribly wrong. Not in the way that we’re faced with a crash – fortunately. No one was injured here, except for the car itself and the ego of the driver. So, what exactly went wrong here? Possibly, the owner of the Corvette didn’t bother to read the burnout description.
Because then he or she (we’re not being given too many details, so it could be either) would have known that keeping the rubber glued to the pavement is certainly not going to bring the desired result.
Oh, and the person taking the footage is either just as clueless or resented the driver so much that he / she didn’t nudge a finger to put an end to the ordeal – not even for the sake of the ‘Vette’s integrity.
There was one thing they did get right – and that’s the accumulation and release of smoke. Only it’s from the clutch, not the tires. Well, at least the driver was smoked in the process – and perhaps learned a lesson or two while traveling to the bank to settle the bill on the car's repairs...
