1964 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Is Sweet Copper Brown and Silver Madness for $140k

Anyone looking at this brownie Stepside pickup truck would be excused for entering the first bar and asking for a couple of root beer drafts to check if the sweet beverage and the 1964 C10 are matching. We almost did that too, and then decided to hang on just a tad longer so we can properly highlight the rest of its features.
After the daydreaming ended, we turned back our attention to this show-grade example of 1964 Chevrolet C10 Stepside pickup truck that’s available for sale from Garage Kept Motors. The Copper Brown “Root Beer” paint is certainly mesmerizing, especially when you are finally able to look past it and focus on the silver details.
The grille, bumpers, mirrors, door handles, wheel center caps, and badges all provide a fitting contrast to the immaculate paint – but then you pop up the hood and get shocked by the attention to details. Yes, this has to be one of the best-looking LS-swaps we have seen so far on a restomod, simply because the color contrasts are all arranged... to perfection.
And there’s also the bonus of looking at a 6.0-liter LS2 V8 with Holley EFI, custom valve covers, aluminum heads, and forged pistons, among others. It really is a sight to behold – and to hear, when combined with the 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust with Magnaflow mufflers.
Overall, the exterior is decidedly vintage – even the 20-inch Detroit Steel wheels have the classic white touch, and the modern enhancements are extremely well integrated (have you noticed the subtle LED rings of the headlights?).
The matching brown leather interior, on the other hand, showcases more of the comfort creatures we come to expect today – the instrument cluster is a dead giveaway, along with the button-operated 4L85 automatic transmission, among others.
According to the listing, the professional build is an All Speed Customs work of art, and you certainly need to pay very close attention to make sure you don’t miss any of the finer details – such as the matte black painted surround of the rear window, the deleted fuel filler, or the stainless steel ribs of the wooden bed.
All in all, if the $250k restoration and upgrade investment is real, this show-grade truck might be a real steal at $139,900, especially given the very low mileage (2,681 on the odometer) it accrued since completion.
The grille, bumpers, mirrors, door handles, wheel center caps, and badges all provide a fitting contrast to the immaculate paint – but then you pop up the hood and get shocked by the attention to details. Yes, this has to be one of the best-looking LS-swaps we have seen so far on a restomod, simply because the color contrasts are all arranged... to perfection.
And there’s also the bonus of looking at a 6.0-liter LS2 V8 with Holley EFI, custom valve covers, aluminum heads, and forged pistons, among others. It really is a sight to behold – and to hear, when combined with the 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust with Magnaflow mufflers.
Overall, the exterior is decidedly vintage – even the 20-inch Detroit Steel wheels have the classic white touch, and the modern enhancements are extremely well integrated (have you noticed the subtle LED rings of the headlights?).
The matching brown leather interior, on the other hand, showcases more of the comfort creatures we come to expect today – the instrument cluster is a dead giveaway, along with the button-operated 4L85 automatic transmission, among others.
According to the listing, the professional build is an All Speed Customs work of art, and you certainly need to pay very close attention to make sure you don’t miss any of the finer details – such as the matte black painted surround of the rear window, the deleted fuel filler, or the stainless steel ribs of the wooden bed.
All in all, if the $250k restoration and upgrade investment is real, this show-grade truck might be a real steal at $139,900, especially given the very low mileage (2,681 on the odometer) it accrued since completion.