A Close Look at Chevrolet Performance’s SP383 EFI Small Block V8 Crate Engine

Chevrolet is celebrating 65 years of the small block V8 this year, and for those who want to retire the good old engine from their classic Chevy and swap it with a brand new one, the SP383 EFI could be the perfect solution.
A modern take on the legendary 383 small block ‘stroker,’ it provides all the comfort of a modern-day electronic fuel injection system (EFI) with the classic compact design and toughness this engine family is famous for. It is based on the Chevrolet Performance ZZ6 EFI unit, a popular choice for restoration projects, but delivers more power and increased stroke.
While the ZZ6 was available with a 3.4-inch stroke and 420 hp (313 kW) and 405 lb.-ft. of torque, the SP383 gets an extended 3.8-inch stroke and a maximum power output increased to 450 hp (336 kW) at 5,800 rpm. The peak torque of this brilliant engine is 436 lb.-ft., which it reaches at 4,800 rpm, while Chevy Performance’s recommended maximum is 6,000 rpm.
The four-bore throttle body is placed in the conventional position of the carb, giving the engine that classic small block look and allowing for a traditional air cleaner to be fitted on top.
As we examine the engine further, we find a cast-iron block with 4-bolt main caps, as well as an ultra-strong crankshaft and heavy-duty pistons inside that raise the displacement to 383 cubic inches (6.3 liters), thus giving the power plant its name.
The hypereutectic aluminum-alloy pistons bring static compression to 9.72:1 and are connected to heavy-duty 5.700-inch rods and a forged-steel 3.800-inch crankshaft. If we combine this with the 4.00-inch bore, we get 383 cubic inches of displacement (382.02 ci to be exact).
This outstanding crate engine is offered in Deluxe and Turn-key options. The first includes throttle body, distributor, damper, and flexplate, while the second adds an air cleaner, fuel pump, air conditioning pump, alternator, single-belt front-end accessory drive system, and starter. Both versions include a wiring harness and engine controller.
As with all Chevy Performance crate engines, the SP383 is part of the Connect & Cruise Powertrain System which offers potential buyers the option to match the engine to a compatible transmission.
Since 1955, Chevrolet small block V8s have been powering muscle cars, family sedans, pickup trucks, boats, and even motor homes. Thus, it's little wonder they are regarded as some of the most durable and versatile engines ever created.
This stands in stark contrast to modern era engines, which are designed to have a limited lifespan. Unfortunately, no modern-era, road-worthy V8 will ever live up to the half-century of service of Chevy’s small block.
While the ZZ6 was available with a 3.4-inch stroke and 420 hp (313 kW) and 405 lb.-ft. of torque, the SP383 gets an extended 3.8-inch stroke and a maximum power output increased to 450 hp (336 kW) at 5,800 rpm. The peak torque of this brilliant engine is 436 lb.-ft., which it reaches at 4,800 rpm, while Chevy Performance’s recommended maximum is 6,000 rpm.
The four-bore throttle body is placed in the conventional position of the carb, giving the engine that classic small block look and allowing for a traditional air cleaner to be fitted on top.
As we examine the engine further, we find a cast-iron block with 4-bolt main caps, as well as an ultra-strong crankshaft and heavy-duty pistons inside that raise the displacement to 383 cubic inches (6.3 liters), thus giving the power plant its name.
The hypereutectic aluminum-alloy pistons bring static compression to 9.72:1 and are connected to heavy-duty 5.700-inch rods and a forged-steel 3.800-inch crankshaft. If we combine this with the 4.00-inch bore, we get 383 cubic inches of displacement (382.02 ci to be exact).
This outstanding crate engine is offered in Deluxe and Turn-key options. The first includes throttle body, distributor, damper, and flexplate, while the second adds an air cleaner, fuel pump, air conditioning pump, alternator, single-belt front-end accessory drive system, and starter. Both versions include a wiring harness and engine controller.
As with all Chevy Performance crate engines, the SP383 is part of the Connect & Cruise Powertrain System which offers potential buyers the option to match the engine to a compatible transmission.
Since 1955, Chevrolet small block V8s have been powering muscle cars, family sedans, pickup trucks, boats, and even motor homes. Thus, it's little wonder they are regarded as some of the most durable and versatile engines ever created.
This stands in stark contrast to modern era engines, which are designed to have a limited lifespan. Unfortunately, no modern-era, road-worthy V8 will ever live up to the half-century of service of Chevy’s small block.