2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible Rekindles the Love for Soft-Tops From $53,100

The Bavarian automaker is having a month full of novelties this September, building on the premiere of the new generation M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe with the introduction of the 4 Series Convertible. While the larger than life kidney grille is the most obvious design trait, the new model also makes a major change by dropping the predecessor’s hardtop in favor of a newly developed soft-top.
Classics are back in fashion, it seems, at the BMW headquarters. We should not forget that its 4 Series reinterpretation of the grille has its roots deep in the timeless brand history, so backtracking just one generation to get more in line with the original 3 Series Convertible (presented 35 years ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show) is not exactly surprising.
Besides, the technically complicated and not entirely reliable hardtop designs seem to have fallen out of favor in recent years, allowing carmakers to get back to simpler, and arguably greater-looking setups. This is the case with the second generation 4 Series Convertible, which is going to be available on the U.S. market (and other regions) in March next year, with prices kicking off at $53,100 (plus $995 destination).
That would be for the base, 430i Convertible option, and adding the xDrive (arriving July 2021) all-wheel drive system will see a hike to $55,100. Likewise, going for the feistier M440i Convertible will see fans shelling out at least $64,000 and another $2k if they want to add the xDrive feature.
Styling wise, the 4 Series Convertible shares many common traits with its Coupe sibling – save for the top part where BMW is revealing a newly designed soft-top that includes “large panel bow elements with a honeycomb-design construction, a flush-fitting glass rear window, multiple layers of insulation and a fabric cover” that can be had in either black or an optional Moonlight black with metallic inflections.
Efficiency is another key element that enticed the engineering team to bring back the classic fabric cover – the new soft-top is massively lighter (-40%) than its predecessor, while also adding another 0.2 inches (5 mm) to the available interior headroom. The open / close operation can be performed while on the move (at up to 31 mph / 50 kph), and it takes approximately 18 seconds to complete.
There’s a Comfort Access feature (key enabled, standard on M440i, optional on the 430i) that lets the owner play with the fabric roof from a distance, while cargo space has been increased by 1.2 cubic feet (34 liters) to a maximum of nine cu. ft. (255 liters) in the folded position.
Arriving in style anywhere will become a breeze for the 4 Series Convertible, as both powertrains feature increased performance compared to the predecessor. The 430i and 430i xDrive feature an upgraded 2.0-liter 4-cylinder with turbo, now good for 255 hp and 295 lb. ft. (400 Nm) of torque. The base version sprints to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.9 seconds and reaches up to 155 mph (250 kph).
The stars of the show, BMW’s M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles go for a noble 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder that churns out 382 hp (+62 hp) and 369 lb. ft. (500 Nm), enough to reach 60 mph in exactly five seconds (figures for both xDrive models have not been revealed) and a maximum speed of 155 mph (electronically limited).
