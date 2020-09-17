BikerTop Is an Umbrella for Your Bike So You Never Stop Riding

As such, the company lists the 535Le as the best choice for individualization, with the 215 kW /292 PS (288 hp) PHEV packing many attractive features, such as a standard M Sport Package or the recently updated BMW Operating System 7 and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The white and blue Bavarian automaker has been working hard to reach as many worldwide locations as possible with its newly refreshed 5 Series since July, but the truth is Earth is a big place. As such, some markets are still waiting a little bit longer than others – the new 5 Series has been scheduled for the official introduction in the world’s biggest auto market at the Auto China 2020 (aka the Beijing Motor Show).The event takes place between September 26th and October 5th, and the popular business sedan will arrive – as per customary in modern times – in a China-exclusive long-wheelbase version. Because the Asian nation holds command of a major chunk of the world’s automotive sales , no one is surprised anymore that global carmakers rush to address the market’s special requirements – which usually have to do with providing even more comfort features and an extended space for those dwelling on the back seats.As such, the BMW 5 Series models for the Chinese market have a few modifications – most obviously the elongated wheelbase. The efforts to make the 5 Series more distinctive have already been repaid by local customers – last year the model was the top selling business sedan , with 174k deliveries.Obviously, the German automaker is keen on continuing tradition, so the China-spec 5 Series also comes with styling changes, refined interior features (panoramic sky lounge glass roof, Fond-Entertainment Professional with dual touchscreens), as well as an optional and exclusive comfort rear seat in addition to the modified wheelbase.Speaking of the latter, the 5 Series gains a full 130 mm (5.11 in.) for a comfortable grand total of 3,105 mm (122.24 inches). BMW is one of the top premium carmakers in the plug-in hybrid field, so it is naturally pushing its electrification prowess in China as well.As such, the company lists the 535Le as the best choice for individualization, with the 215/292 PS (288 hp)packing many attractive features, such as a standard M Sport Package or the recently updated BMW Operating System 7 and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Editor's note: The gallery has been enhanced with images of the non-Chinese facelifted 2021 BMW 5 Series. The gallery has been enhanced with images of the non-Chinese facelifted 2021 BMW 5 Series.

