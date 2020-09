DRL

AWD

4WD

While BMW M has since expanded to the full automaker standard with countless iterations of the stock models, the M3 and M4 will remain for the foreseeable future some of the most important cars in the lineup. And it’s for good reason, since they deliver both track and street performance in an exhilarating manner... and almost without compromise in terms of everyday usability.And the premium high-performance sports cars have something for everyone – two- or four-door body styles, as well as standard or Competition versions. What does not change is the very aggressive styling. After years of backlash from a certain part of the fan community that called for taking a bolder stance with the flagship performance models, BMW has finally acted decisively – for better or worse.While things get a little blurry when it comes to the 4 Series banner model M440i and the new M4 Coupe, there is no way for anyone to mistake the M3 Sedan with a regular 3 Series. Personal taste aside, the new front fascia with the vintage-inspired kidney grille – common for both the M3 and M4 – is mostly responsible for the easy to spot differentiation.Yes, it’s going to cause further controversy, but it’s here to stay... so we might just get used to it, just like we made peace with the fact that BMW gave up on the round, uninterruptedlights some years ago. The company was also smart enough to avoid confusion between the M3 and M4 when seen squarely from the front – while the two siblings share mostly common DNA styling, the former receives two nicely-integrated indentations on the hood.From the side profile and the rear there are way smaller chances for anyone to mistake one for the other, so BMW can share the elements without worries – and there’s quite a lot, from the optional BMW Laserlight LED headlights, to the carbon fiber roof, staggered alloys (18/19-inch front and back for the standard or 19/20-inch for the Competiton), or the optional M Carbon exterior package.Unique paint options are also available, while the company introduces in Europe the all-new M Race Track Package as a way to further make the pair even more lightweight via the use of special components. The latter include M Carbon ceramic brakes, different M light-alloy wheels and M Carbon bucket seats. U.S.-spec models get a standard (Competition, optional on the core versions) Extended Shadowline trim for an elegant fit and finish with darker exterior mirrors, rear spoiler, and tailpipes.Dimensions have been increased across the board, with the new M3 Sedan being 4.6-inches (116.84 mm) longer, 0.4-inches (10.16 mm) wider, 0.1-inch (2.54 mm) higher and sporting a 1.8-inch (45.72 mm) longer wheelbase than the previous iteration. The same applies to the M4 Coupe, which is 4.6-inches (116.84 mm) longer, 0.7-inches (17.78 mm) wider, 0.4-inches (10.16 mm) higher and with a 1.8-inch (45.72 mm) longer wheelbase than its predecessor.Inside the cockpit, the M atmosphere is enabled through the use of specific materials and colors, but also via M-enhanced displays and controls. There are also signature touches, such as the red-colored M buttons on the steering wheel and start/stop switch. Racing aficionados have a newly developed special feature - M Drive Professional, which includes the M Drift Analyzer, M Laptimer, and M Traction Control.Otherwise, the M3 and M4 receive all the goodies from the corresponding 3 and 4 Series, including a standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch digital, high-resolution touch display in the center of the dashboard for interfacing with the latest iDrive 7.0 operating system.Being two performance-focused cars, the main selling point of the M3 and M4 resides behind the humongous dual kidney grille. And, as per customary with the latest M GmbH releases, the models can be had both in standard and Competition flavors.All four share the same six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo, with the core M3 and M4 receiving a 480 hp tune that enables a 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 4.2 seconds. The Competition versions boast 510 hp, thus reducing the acceleration time to just 3.9 seconds for both.Customers will be able to choose (starting March 2021) either a six-speed manual gearbox with Gear Shift Assistant or the latest upgrade of the eightspeed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and three shift programs.Everything else is also M-branded: M xDrive () with Active M Differential and three, user-chosen, modes (, 4WD Sport and 2WD); adaptive M suspension; M Servotronic steering; standard M Compound brakes, and the list can go on. You get the point, these are fully-fledged M GmbH creations and have received every possible goodie. And we wouldn’t have them any other way, of course.