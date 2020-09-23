Spice Up the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 With a Shocking M Performance Titanium Exhaust

Exactly 35 years ago there was just one BMW M car, but now there’s an entire range of fully-fledged models. There is also a big lineup of M-influenced versions, and even a sprawling aftermarket side-business. M GmbH clearly knows how to expand its flourishing business. And it helps being spot on in terms of timing.
For example, we have just seen the official images and details with the 2021 BMW M3 and M4, and already those looking to set them apart can start sifting through the numerous M Performance Parts range of accessories.
And the high-performance sub-brand even promises to have them ready from the get-go, as in making them available along with the cars at the scheduled market launch in March next year.
And when we say many, we mean a whole lot of them – perhaps also because there are no less than four models to accessorize. There are the standard M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe with 480 ps and purist six-speed manual gearbox. And hardcore driving enthusiasts can also select the Competition versions, packing 510 ps and a standard 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.
Beyond those core items that remain unchanged, most other elements can be accessorized with the available range of M Performance Parts. These cover both the looks and performance department, sometimes all at the same time – as is the case with the M Performance silencer system.
The mid-mounted lightweight titanium setup with four tailpipes has flap control for a more emotional sound, reworked gas routing, and also weighs 5 kg (11 lbs.) less than its stock counterpart.
Other interesting items from the range include the coilover M Performance sports suspension with adjustable ride height (5 to 25 mm / 0.19 to 0.98 in.), M Performance sports brake pads, or the flagship matte Gold Bronze / Jet-Black M Performance cross-spoke forged wheels measuring 20 inches up front and 21 in. at the rear.
Of course, you can also visually enhance the bodies with a wide array of visible carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) components. And inside the cockpit the choice for individualization is just as spectacular, with particular emphasis being put on a motorsport-inspired atmosphere clad in carbon and Alcantara.
