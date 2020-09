Spice Up the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 With a Shocking M Performance Titanium Exhaust

CFRP

For example, we have just seen the official images and details with the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 , and already those looking to set them apart can start sifting through the numerous M Performance Parts range of accessories.And the high-performance sub-brand even promises to have them ready from the get-go, as in making them available along with the cars at the scheduled market launch in March next year.And when we say many, we mean a whole lot of them – perhaps also because there are no less than four models to accessorize. There are the standard M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe with 480 ps and purist six-speed manual gearbox. And hardcore driving enthusiasts can also select the Competition versions, packing 510 ps and a standard 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.Beyond those core items that remain unchanged, most other elements can be accessorized with the available range of M Performance Parts. These cover both the looks and performance department, sometimes all at the same time – as is the case with the M Performance silencer system.The mid-mounted lightweight titanium setup with four tailpipes has flap control for a more emotional sound, reworked gas routing, and also weighs 5 kg (11 lbs.) less than its stock counterpart.Other interesting items from the range include the coilover M Performance sports suspension with adjustable ride height (5 to 25 mm / 0.19 to 0.98 in.), M Performance sports brake pads, or the flagship matte Gold Bronze / Jet-Black M Performance cross-spoke forged wheels measuring 20 inches up front and 21 in. at the rear.Of course, you can also visually enhance the bodies with a wide array of visible carbon fiber reinforced plastic () components. And inside the cockpit the choice for individualization is just as spectacular, with particular emphasis being put on a motorsport-inspired atmosphere clad in carbon and Alcantara.