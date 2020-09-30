Floating Chapel Turned Luxury Condo Is the Ultimate “Tiny” Home on Water

5 This 1973 Pontiac Barn Find Could Look Glorious After a Good Bath

2 1969 Pontiac Firebird Barn Find Is 100% Complete, Starts Right Up

1 This 1969 Pontiac GTO Is Genuine American Muscle with a Few Tweaks

More on this:

1975 Pontiac Grand Prix Looks Way Too Good After Spending 38 Years All Abandoned

The 1975 Pontiac Grand Prix is part of the third-generation series, and it introduced several important changes to the engine lineup available across the range. 25 photos



Pontiac was also offering a 455ci (7.5-liter) V8 unit, and a performance drop happened here too, this time from 250 hp to 200 hp. And last but not least, a new 400ci unit debuted as an option available at no extra cost on the J and the LJ model, and the output this time reached 170 hp.



The



The current owner of the car, who explains that absolutely everything is in working condition, says the Grand Prix was purchased in Ashtabula, Ohio in March 1975. The coupe was parked in 1982, according to the



The original blue paint still seems to be in nearly perfect condition, while the interior looks awesome, to say the least. In addition to the 400ci engine, which is paired to an automatic transmission, the car also comes with bucket seats, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and power door locks, working AM/FM stereo, rear defog, and door edge guards.



It’s a low-mileage Pontiac, as the seller says the odometer shows only 14,560 miles (23,432 km).



Needless to say, this Grand Prix is one of the cars getting a lot of attention on eBay these days, with no less than 46 bids at the time of writing. The highest is $21,500, with less than a day left until the auction comes to an end. First and foremost, Pontiac shipped the ’75 Grand Prix with a catalytic converter, and this modified the output of most engines. The 400ci (6.6-liter), for example, which was offered as the standard choice on the J and the LJ models, now generated just 180 horsepower, down from 230 horsepower before the introduction of the 1975 model.Pontiac was also offering a 455ci (7.5-liter) V8 unit, and a performance drop happened here too, this time from 250 hp to 200 hp. And last but not least, a new 400ci unit debuted as an option available at no extra cost on the J and the LJ model, and the output this time reached 170 hp.The Grand Prix that we have here is a beautiful example of the 1975 lineup, and it comes in an impressive condition, despite being parked for no less than 38 years.The current owner of the car, who explains that absolutely everything is in working condition, says the Grand Prix was purchased in Ashtabula, Ohio in March 1975. The coupe was parked in 1982, according to the eBay listing, and was saved earlier this year.The original blue paint still seems to be in nearly perfect condition, while the interior looks awesome, to say the least. In addition to the 400ci engine, which is paired to an automatic transmission, the car also comes with bucket seats, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and power door locks, working AM/FM stereo, rear defog, and door edge guards.It’s a low-mileage Pontiac, as the seller says the odometer shows only 14,560 miles (23,432 km).Needless to say, this Grand Prix is one of the cars getting a lot of attention on eBay these days, with no less than 46 bids at the time of writing. The highest is $21,500, with less than a day left until the auction comes to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.