U.S. Pricing Already Revealed for 2021 BMW M3 and M4, One Kicks Off Below $70k

The premium German automaker from Bavaria just presented the high-performance recipe for the 35-year old BMW M3 and its M4 Coupe two-door counterpart, and already eager U.S. customers can start writing down the checkbooks. The two models will arrive at dealerships in March next year, with a starting MSRP of $69,900 for the sedan and $71,800 for the Coupe.

