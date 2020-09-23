U.S. Pricing Already Revealed for 2021 BMW M3 and M4, One Kicks Off Below $70k

The premium German automaker from Bavaria just presented the high-performance recipe for the 35-year old BMW M3 and its M4 Coupe two-door counterpart, and already eager U.S. customers can start writing down the checkbooks. The two models will arrive at dealerships in March next year, with a starting MSRP of $69,900 for the sedan and $71,800 for the Coupe.
A legend was born 35 years ago, the E30 M3 – the first model to bear the iconic M GmbH logo. Now the well-known series can be had in many more flavors than the original – the M3 is actually a sedan today, while the sportier two-door bears the M4 Coupe moniker. Add on top of that the available Competition versions and you have a full range of high-performance machines.
We are just getting to know all the features and specifics of the 2021 M3 and M4, but without a doubt there are two distinctive elements. One would be the shared dual kidney grille – which is just as massive as everyone imagined. And behind it sits the second major point of interest – the new S58 powerplant from M GmbH.
The six-cylinder has been thoroughly enhanced and with the new generations has been rated with an additional 48 hp and 59 hp / 73 lb. ft. (99 Nm) of torque (Competition) over the previous iterations. Ratings stand at 473 hp (480 ps) at 6,250 rpm and 406 lb. ft. (550 Nm) of torque between 2,650 and 6,130 rpm for the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe.
The hardcore Competition versions get even more oomph – 503 hp (510 ps) at 6,250 rpm and 479 lb. ft. (649 Nm) of torque between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. Enough for the pair to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a mere 3.8 seconds (regular M3 and M4 do it in 4.1 seconds). All of them share the same maximum speeds, though – 155 mph (249 kph) or 180 mph (290 kph) when selecting the optional M Driver’s Package.
As far as pricing is concerned, the base M3 Sedan is the only one kicking off below $70k – at $69,900. The M4 Coupe sibling goes for $71,800 and both incur a $995 destination charge. Go for the M3 Competition and M4 Competition, and the MSRP changes to $72,800 and $74,700, respectively (plus the $995 surcharge).
