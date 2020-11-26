Lifted 1972 Chevy Suburban 4x4 Is Black Panther-Clean Outside, Disastrous Inside

Traditionally one of General Motors’ most profitable vehicle series, the Suburban line is also one of the oldest automotive nameplates in America, rightfully acquiring a legendary status from early on. For those looking to strike a balance between classic looks and not so vintage technology, a late model of the sixth generation might rightfully strike the right chord.
Of course, there’s also the added panache of arriving at home with a full-size SUV with just a single door on the driver’s side. And if you love menacing and lifted all-black looks, then look no further than Garage Kept Motors’ listing for this 1972 Chevy Suburban 4x4.
The looks are inspired from the rugged and equally popular C/K series of trucks, but we have to say the ample passenger carrying capacity of the Suburban will settle the bill for many, including us. And that’s even before throwing in balance the off-road-tasty four-inch lift kit.
With less than 20k miles on the odometer, it’s no wonder this Chevy looks extremely well on the outside for its age, all shiny dressed up in that black paint with contrasting chrome details. Well, the truth is this Florida-based SUV went through a careful exterior restoration process and arrived at the GKP shop with a meaty 402 cubic inch (6.6-liter) V8 under the hood.
The engine, which comes with an MSD ignition, Edelbrock intake manifold, and more, has been mated to a Turbo 400 transmission and a Flowmaster exhaust running along the black powder-coated underside. Power steering and power brakes are also on the menu, so no need to worry about the force needed to move those huge 33-inch Mickey Thompson tires.
On the other hand, if you’re pondering whether it's worth the $24,900 asking price, you need to know there’s a nasty little secret lurking inside: the front bench is in immediate need of some TLC. Or, rather, it needs to be hatefully taken out and burned to a crisp. Given the choice, we’d go with the second option in a heartbeat.
The looks are inspired from the rugged and equally popular C/K series of trucks, but we have to say the ample passenger carrying capacity of the Suburban will settle the bill for many, including us. And that’s even before throwing in balance the off-road-tasty four-inch lift kit.
With less than 20k miles on the odometer, it’s no wonder this Chevy looks extremely well on the outside for its age, all shiny dressed up in that black paint with contrasting chrome details. Well, the truth is this Florida-based SUV went through a careful exterior restoration process and arrived at the GKP shop with a meaty 402 cubic inch (6.6-liter) V8 under the hood.
The engine, which comes with an MSD ignition, Edelbrock intake manifold, and more, has been mated to a Turbo 400 transmission and a Flowmaster exhaust running along the black powder-coated underside. Power steering and power brakes are also on the menu, so no need to worry about the force needed to move those huge 33-inch Mickey Thompson tires.
On the other hand, if you’re pondering whether it's worth the $24,900 asking price, you need to know there’s a nasty little secret lurking inside: the front bench is in immediate need of some TLC. Or, rather, it needs to be hatefully taken out and burned to a crisp. Given the choice, we’d go with the second option in a heartbeat.