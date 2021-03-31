LS-Swapped Supercharged 1940 Ford DeLuxe Looks Serious but Loves to Wheelspin

Anyone wanting a classic Blue Oval car that’s been the darling of popular culture (do "Grease" and "The Karate Kid" ring any bells?) will certainly hit the sweet spot with a Ford DeLuxe from before the Second World War. Naturally, with this thing being so old, big restorations and perhaps even some modifications are always necessary.
But how about something that has all the pretense of a tame street rod while actually hiding a lot of pro touring restomod secrets underneath all the chrome and black paint? Well, here’s Shawn noting that his AutotopiaLA YouTube channel “typically (handles) restomod pro touring cars... although this car is that, when it’s sitting on the ground, I’m sure it looks like a Forties Ford really tricked.”
The reason he says all that is because the video starts a bit differently as the hood popping only comes after we check out what’s underneath the ride, with the DeLuxe sitting on the elevator between the 0:45 and the 2:30 marks.
That’s where most of the magic happened, as we get to see the TCI triangled four-link, the Ford nine-inch rear, all-round Wilwood disc brakes, the Ridetech triple-adjustable shocks, and more. Naturally, Shawn doesn’t miss the opportunity to peek under the hood, where the Blue Oval actually fraternizes with the enemy thanks to an LS swap.
It's no ordinary GM motor either because the 415ci has been treated to an Eaton supercharger for an additional 6 PSI of boost. And before you jump to say it’s way too little, let the other figures sink in: around 580 whp and a mass of just 3,300 lbs (less than 1,500 kg) or so.
No wonder the four-speed automatic sends power to a couple of meaty 305 drag radials “for a little bit of traction.” And we find out soon enough what’s the deal between this engine that’s an “LS but identifies as something else” and the tendency to wheelspin just about any throttle input.
But before we get to the best part (the ride along and those wheelspins we keep mentioning from 5:25 and Shawn taking the steering at the 8-minute mark), let’s catch a glimpse of the interior from the 3:38 minute. That way it’s easy to understand why the host claims, “this doesn’t look like my dad’s forty... sorry dad!” Of course, Shawn doesn’t miss the chance to show off his parent’s prized possession later on.
The reason he says all that is because the video starts a bit differently as the hood popping only comes after we check out what’s underneath the ride, with the DeLuxe sitting on the elevator between the 0:45 and the 2:30 marks.
That’s where most of the magic happened, as we get to see the TCI triangled four-link, the Ford nine-inch rear, all-round Wilwood disc brakes, the Ridetech triple-adjustable shocks, and more. Naturally, Shawn doesn’t miss the opportunity to peek under the hood, where the Blue Oval actually fraternizes with the enemy thanks to an LS swap.
It's no ordinary GM motor either because the 415ci has been treated to an Eaton supercharger for an additional 6 PSI of boost. And before you jump to say it’s way too little, let the other figures sink in: around 580 whp and a mass of just 3,300 lbs (less than 1,500 kg) or so.
No wonder the four-speed automatic sends power to a couple of meaty 305 drag radials “for a little bit of traction.” And we find out soon enough what’s the deal between this engine that’s an “LS but identifies as something else” and the tendency to wheelspin just about any throttle input.
But before we get to the best part (the ride along and those wheelspins we keep mentioning from 5:25 and Shawn taking the steering at the 8-minute mark), let’s catch a glimpse of the interior from the 3:38 minute. That way it’s easy to understand why the host claims, “this doesn’t look like my dad’s forty... sorry dad!” Of course, Shawn doesn’t miss the chance to show off his parent’s prized possession later on.