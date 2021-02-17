1974 Datsun 260Z Isn't Your Average Fairlady Z Thanks to 2.9-Liter Stroked Mill

Giant Drops a Full Suspension MTB Under $2K Capable of Keeping up With the Rest

We have grown accustomed to seeing the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel bring out many hidden gems, but they’re usually of the Ford, GM, and FCA (sorry, we mean Stellantis North America) variety. This time around, here's something that curiously bringes the JDM and Euro atmosphere into a little sports car that’s still very much American, as it was first sold in California.As it turns out, series host Shawn has a deep connection to the Zs of yore , as he mentions that it’s “personally one of my favorite cars of all time... as a matter of fact the first ticket I ever got in my life was in a 240Z,” which was actually his mom’s car Diving into the presentation from the 1:10-minute mark reveals this particular 1974 Datsun 260Z was originally a California car that got to spend some time in the United Kingdom, where it also got some of its upgrades before returning to the sunny state.For example, there’s a fully adjustable Techno Toy Tuning suspension taking care of driving dynamic duties as the owner wanted also to get the car tracked during the weekends, not just daily drive it from Monday to Friday. The interior was also partially caged, and the JDM looks were enhanced with the exposed bolt-on black fender flares or the Rotiform wheels.This thing might look pristine from afar, but as you get closer, it’s easy to notice the details signaling that it’s been driven hard, such as the little scuff marks or the track-prepped-style spoilers up front and in the back. Sure, even Shawn wonders if the rear wing does bring any actual aerodynamic assistance, but the looks sure are fantastic and very fitting of a JDM-type of classic car.There’s also a cool sight to behold once the hood gets popped up from the 3:08 mark, as the 260Z came back to California with the original 2.6-liter engine running on just a couple of its cylinders. The specialists over at Vintage Motorworks then took it apart and also stroked the mill to a larger 2.9-liter capacity. Naturally, now it’s sporting a bit more wheel horsepower , in the 230-240 hp range, according to Shawn’s estimates.The interior (coming up from the 5:15 mark) brings a soft buttery leather surprise along with the Cobra bucket seats and the wood-trimmed gear shift knob for the upgraded five-speed transmission, enticing us to virtually go for a ride alongside Shawn from the 6:30 mark. By the way, this time around, the owner isn’t there with him, but he does have a little Bart Simpson as a companion.