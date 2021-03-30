65-Mile 2019 Chevy Corvette Has the ZR1 Motherload With ZTK and 7-Speed Manual

Canyon Drops Capable Stoic 4 MTB Meant to Keep Up With Full-Suspension Bikes

Of course, with a mere 65 miles (105 km) on the odometer, this is as fresh from the factory as it gets, so we can imagine the ZR1 will immediately go into storage after the purchase. With the C8 already underway in production as a 2021 model year, some will say it’s already too late to get the maddest ‘Vette of them all. But that’s not entirely accurate because, just like with other high-valued examples from yesteryear, a superb example will pop up every now and then on the used car market.For example, this 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 unit is up for grabs from a dealer (JFK Auto) conveniently located in Pennsylvania, just two hours away from New York City. Naturally, you need to think this through because you wouldn’t want to end up taking the trip just to discover your bank account isn’t up to the task of owning this delivery-mileage ZR1.So, let’s just get the budget part out of the way and call it by name: you need exactly $198,800 to get this on the driveway. Surely, for anyone who thinks of a savvy investment or is madly in love with the Corvette , it won’t sound like much.After all, we’re dealing here with one of the greatest sports cars born in America, equipped from the factory with an all-new 376 ci (6.2-liter) LT5 pushrod V8 engine that also packs an Eaton supercharger to develop 755 horsepower. Granted, the stealthy color hides much of the extensive use of carbon fiber, but one can’t have it all, right?Still, this ZR1 does come close as it’s also equipped with the Tremec seven-speed manual or the ZTK aero performance package, enabling the Corvette to come up with 950 lbs (430.9 kg) of downforce at a slightly lower top speed than stock. But you do get 60% more downforce than a Z06 with the Z07 package, so it’s better for corner carving.Of course, with a mere 65 miles (105 km) on the odometer, this is as fresh from the factory as it gets, so we can imagine the ZR1 will immediately go into storage after the purchase.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.