2022 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Global Presentation Scheduled for Early Q2, Says GMSV

After the rumor mill caught wind of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette manufacturing coming to an end in the middle of July, it seems the facts about the next model year are being corroborated from an unlikely source: Australia and New Zealand’s GM Specialty Vehicles (GMSV). So, we could very well see the 2022MY released sometime in April, perhaps as early as the upcoming National Corvette Museum Bash.
For now, there’s no official announcement hinting at a precise date for the introduction, but GMSV did comment on social media that “MY22 Corvette is released globally early Q2.” So, we’re already keeping our fingers crossed that Chevy is going to greet fans at the Michelin NCM Bash (April 22nd and 23rd) with both the 2022 C8 Stingray as well as the highly anticipated Z06.
Until then, let’s give GMSV the thumbs up for giving us the good news about the 2022MY introduction and focus on their end of the deal for a moment. The local GM outlet for both Australia and New Zealand has also confirmed that the region will be getting the 2022 Corvette, with fans allowed to select between 2LT and 3LT grades in both Coupe and Convertible form.
Our friends over at Corvette Blogger also have word on pricing, claiming that Australian owners will have to pay at least $144,990 for an entry-level 2LT Corvette Coupe, while folks over in New Zealand will need to shell out even more ($154,990). By the way, GMSV is also throwing in some performance goodies, as even the base versions come free of charge equipped with the Z51 Performance Pack and Front Lift system.
The company has also revealed that ordering will open soon after GM wraps the official presentation of the 2022MY, and that shipping for Australia and New Zealand will kick off sometime during the fourth quarter of the year.
In related news, GMSV has also announced that ordering has already been opened for the latest product to hit the Australian and New Zealand markets. It’s the Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss, with the off-road oriented-truck said to be the harbinger of “bigger thrills and bigger adventures.”
