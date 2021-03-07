2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production Rumored to End on the Week of July 19th

In production since December, the 2021 Corvette is rumored to end production in July, the last month for the Shadow Gray Metallic exterior color. Emphasis on "rumored" because nothing is official right now.
According to our friends at Corvette Blogger, “the actual ending date may float somewhat depending on what happens between now and then.” The cited publication refers to a couple of issues, starting with the global chip shortage that affects every automaker out there. The second problem is, of course, the sanitary crisis that hinders the automotive industry since 2020.
Speaking on the Corvette Today podcast, Corvette product manager Harlan Charles let it slip that the changeover to the 2022 model at Bowling Green “may be more of a late summer than early summer.” The latter half of July can definitely be considered late summer, giving the rumor some credibility.
The cited publication expects GM to offer more information on the 2022 Corvette at the Michelin NCM Bash on April 22nd, and GM definitely should because everyone is looking forward to the Z06. As a brief refresher, the first performance-oriented variant of the mid-engine Corvette will switch from traditional pushrods to a DOHC valvetrain and a flat-plane crankshaft.
As opposed to the LT2 small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement and up to 495 horsepower, the LT5 in the Z06 is flexing 5.5 liters and 600-odd horsepower. The high-revving motor breathes freely as well, which makes a huge difference over the preceding generation's LT4 supercharged V8.
Expected with a center exhaust, active aero trickery, carbon-fiber wheels, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R high-performance rubber shoes, the Z06 isn’t the only addition to the Corvette range for the 2022 model year. As previously reported on autoevolution, General Motors intends to roll out three new exterior colors in the form of Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine Brown Metallic (RPO codes GC5, GA7, and G48).
